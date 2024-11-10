Baltasa's wife is trending online after an alleged video of her with another man reportedly surfaced online

A social media user has reacted to the new video which came after her husband attracted attention with over 400 videos

The man said Baltasar's wife looked innocent and gentle and expressed surprise that she was involved in the alleged behaviour

Video of Baltasar Engonga's wife reportedly emerged online and some netizens are surprised.

One of them is Sunday Olufemi Adedeji, who said the man's wife did not look like someone who would be involved in the alleged bad behaviour.

Video of Baltasar Engonga's wife is reportedly trending online. Photo credit: Facebook/Baltasar Engonga.

Source: Facebook

Sunday said Mrs Baltasar Engonga looked innocent and gentle such that people were pitying her.

His words:

"Like husband like wife. Baltasar Engonga's wife videos with another man are out now, and everyone is talking about it. This comes after her husband's videos buzzed the social media platforms. Reports say she was aware of her husband's videos with other women. And she, too, has been doing hers with other men. This validates the popular saying that it's dangerous to judge a book by its cover. She looks gentle and unassuming in pictures. Yet they are married with 6 innocent kids."

Facebook reactions

Ireyimika Oyegbami said:

"I refuse to watch it under any guise. Been commenting on what people were reporting. With this latest report, shall we conclude that the couple together na werey dey worry them or is it some occult gbogbo gbo things?"

Adams Gbolahan Adebola said:

"This is just incredible! This is the first time Equatorial Guinea has grabbed worldwide attention, and it is this? This is incredible! See the woman, wey everybody dey pity? What is next?"

Temidayo Joseph Ajes said:

"Abeg make dey close this chapter. Nah weting dey wan make we dey watch now."

What will happen to Baltasar Engonga?

The over 400 Baltasar Engonga videos were said to have been recorded with the consent of the participants.

If this is true, social media users have argued that he may not be prosecuted because of the videos.

According to the commentators, what happened between Engonga and the women was largely consensual since they were not forced.

Source: Legit.ng