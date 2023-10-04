Will Stevens, the US consulate general in Nigeria has revealed the reason why coup is spreading across Africa

He noted that democratic instability and coup spread because African presidents fail to hand power over after 20 to 40 years in office

Mr Stevens further highlighted some of the challenges Africans face and how they can be resolved

Abeokuta, Ogun State - On Wednesday, October 4, the United States Consul General in Nigeria, Will Stevens, blamed the rising military takeovers in Africa on the refusal to relinquish powers by some leaders after spending decades in the government.

US Consul General in Nigeria, Will Stevens, says coup spread across Africa because the leaders failed to transfer power as at when due. Photo credit: CNN

Source: Facebook

Coups in Africa

Since 2020, Africa has experienced coups in seven countries with the most recent one recorded in Gabon in August.

The African continent has witnessed seven coups since August 2020, with the most recent occurring in Gabon in August 2023.

Several African nations, including Niger, Burkina Faso, Sudan, Guinea, and Mali, are currently under military rule. On Saturday, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger entered into a security pact, pledging mutual assistance in the event of rebellion or external aggression.

Why coup is spreading across Africa, US consul general speaks

At a recent programme in Abeokuta, Ogun State, the U.S Consul General pointed out that a number of African presidents have spent between 20 and 40 years in the government, but they have failed to relinquish powers.

This, he said, “leads to democratic instability and coup", Daily Trust reported.

He, however, noted that, unlike other countries, Nigeria has enjoyed 25 years of uninterrupted peaceful democratic succession, which he found worthy of emulation.

According to him, the African continent faces huge challenges, ranging from climate change to food insecurity and only democratic stability could help the continent in resolving its problems.

To overcome its challenges, he asked African leaders to embrace the tenets of democratic and ensure a peaceful transition of power.

Coup d’état: France bows to pressure as ambassador leaves Niger Republic

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Itte finally left the Niger Republic one month after the military government that took over power from deposed President Mohamed Bazoum ordered his expulsion.

It was gathered that Itte left Niger Republic on Wednesday morning, September 27.

France evacuates citizens from Niger Republic

France has announced the evacuation of its citizens and other European nationals from the Niger Republic following the dramatic coup by the military.

The Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs disclosed this in a statement, adding that the evacuation commences today, Tuesday, August 1.

Source: Legit.ng