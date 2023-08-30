In a surprising move, 12 senior Gabonese military officers have taken control of the country. This comes shortly after President Ali Bongo secured a third term in office, according to the election body.

The officers cited concerns about unstable governance and social unrest as reasons for the takeover. The announcement was made on national television. The government has not yet responded."

Gabon Coup Live Updates: Soldiers Stage Coup against President Ali Bongo's Govt, Cancel Election Result

Source: Getty Images

