The most populous African country, Nigeria, clocks 63 on Sunday, October 1, and expectations are still high

In its message ahead of Independence Day, the Labour Party (LP) lashed out at the country's politicians who leave the masses to wallow in abject poverty

Nonetheless, the party said it "foresees a total and imminent emancipation of Nigeria from the clutches of darkness"

FCT, Abuja - The national chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Barrister Julius Abure has decried the pace of growth Nigeria has witnessed since Independence, Legit.ng reports.

In a statement on Saturday, September 30, which he signed, Abure said of all the plethora of challenges Nigeria has battled with, institutional conspiracy and corruption in high places are key reasons why Nigeria is still struggling.

Institutional conspiracy and corruption are major reasons Nigeria’s growth is stunted, says LP’s Abure. Photo credit: @NgLabour

Source: Twitter

"Nigeria's growth stunted", LP laments

Abure while sending felicitations to Nigeria on the 63rd anniversary of the country however said that 'a new Nigeria' is still possible if the leaders should put the nation first rather than self.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

His statement partly reads:

“Leadership is all about service and making life better for the people but today what we see is leaders who are interested in pilling fortunes while majority of the populace are left to wallow in abject poverty.

“Our recent experience has shown how concentric circles of the rich deployed their vast wealth to deny the people their electoral wishes by effectively weaponising poverty. Revered institutions hitherto held in highest esteem, unfortunately failed Nigerians when it mattered most.

“Our younger generations who were not born before independence but read histories of the great heroes and heroines of Nigeria will be wondering where we got it all wrong. How truth is killed on the alter technicalities in our temple justices.

“However, Nigeria can still rise to attain greatness if our generation can muster the courage to speak with one voice in condemnation of the evil that has kept the nation under perpetual bondage. We believe that a new Nigeria is still possible. I foresee a total and imminent emancipation of Nigeria from the clutches of darkness.”

Independence Day 2023: Atiku releases statement

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said the 2023 Independence Day celebration of Nigeria is coming at a time when “the country is at a crossroads in many aspects of our national lives”.

Atiku, in a statement, lamented that Nigeria “continues to struggle to manifest the dreams of our founding fathers”.

Source: Legit.ng