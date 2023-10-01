Nigeria celebrates its 63rd Independence Day on Sunday, October 1, with many Nigerian leader sharing their experience and perceptions on the country's journey so far.

President Bola Tinubu, the porter of the country, in his broadcast on Independence Day, talked about reviving the economy and raising the vulnerable out of poverty.

Tinubu, Atiku, Obi other Nigerian political leaders on Independence Day Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar

Aside from President Tinubu, other Nigerian political leaders, including former presidents, have made some comments. See their comments below:

Muhammadu Buhari

The immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari extends his greetings to Tinubu and Nigerians on the celebration of the 63rd anniversary.

Buhari, in his message to Nigerians through his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said Nigeria has been a source of inspiration to Nigerians

Goodluck Ebele Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan also conveyed his message to Nigerians, urging them to reassess their survival odds and renew their hope in the country.

Jonathan said:

"Our country has seen progress as well as setbacks. Patriotic Nigerians, believing in their country, have always stood firm, sharing in the glory of successes and feeling the pain of missed opportunities."

Atiku Abubakar

The flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election said Nigeria is celebrating its 63rd Independence Day when it was at many crossroads.

According to the former vice president, Nigerians must submit their faith to Almighty God and be committed to pulling the country back to its point of greatness.

Peter Obi

The Labour Party presidential candidate, in the 2023 election, urged Nigerians to be more hopeful about the country while encouraging the people to be wary of the kind of leaders they chose.

According to the former governor of Anambra State, he said:

"At 63 years, what type of questions are Nigerians asking of their leaders, and what type of answer are we expecting?"

