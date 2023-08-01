The evacuation of French citizens and other European nationals from the Niger Republic has commenced

The evacuation was announced on Tuesday, August 1 by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs following an attack on the French embassy

There's been tension in the Niger Republic after the military took over power from ousted President Mohammed Bezoum

Niamey, Niger Republic - France has announced the evacuation of its citizens and other European nationals from the Niger Republic following the dramatic coup by the military.

The Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs disclosed this in a statement, adding that the evacuation commences today, Tuesday, August 1, Premium Times reported.

“Given the situation in Niamey, the violence that took place against our embassy the day before yesterday and the closure of airspace which leaves our compatriots without the possibility of leaving the country by their own means, France is preparing the evacuation of its nationals and European nationals wishing to leave the country.”

