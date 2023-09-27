French ambassador to Niger Republic, Sylvain Itte, has finally left the landlocked West African country

The office of French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris confirmed that Illte left the Niger Republic on Wednesday, September 27

Illte was ordered to leave the Niger Republic within 48 hours by the military junta who took over power

Niger Republic - Niamey - French ambassador, Sylvain Itte, has finally left the Niger Republic one month after the military government that took over power from deposed President Mohamed Bazoum ordered his expulsion.

According to Reuters, Itte left Niger on Wednesday morning, September 27.

French ambassador leaves Niger Republic

This is coming days after President Emmanuel Macron said Ittle would return to Paris and French troops withdrew.

President Macron made the announcement on Sunday, September 24.

Ittle’s departure was confirmed by two security sources in the Republic of Niger and President Macron's office in Paris.

It was gathered that crowds of junta supporters had spent days camping outside a French military base to demand the troops' departure.

Niger Republic's coup leader expels French ambassador

