Peter Obi has given ECOWAS tips on how to resolve the ongoing crisis in landlocked Niger Republic

Obi said ECOWAS should employ diplomacy and dialogue in resolving the crisis after coup plotters took over power

ECOWAS had ordered a standby force against the military junta in Niger Republic after the coup leaders refused to reinstate deposed President Mohamed Bazoum

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party( LP), Peter Obi, has revealed what the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) regarding the ongoing crisis in Niger Republic after the military over power through a coup.

Obi said the Niger is a hot-button issue for ECOWAS, and dialogue and diplomacy should be engaged in resolving the crisis.

Peter Obi gives ECOWAS tips on resolving Niger crisis Photo Credit: Mr Peter Obi/@BashirAhmaad

Source: UGC

ECOWAS must employ dialogue and diplomacy to resolve Niger crisis

"Inevitably, Niger is a hot-button issue for ECOWAS, as well as various international interlocutors. Regardless of the positions taken by various parties that have direct or tangential interests in Niger, primacy must be given to dialogue and diplomacy towards a resolution with minimal disruptive impact on Nigeria and the West African sub-region.

"A total diplomatic resolution must take into consideration the realpolitik of the West African sub-region."

In a post shared via his verified Twitter handle @PeterObi, he said diplomacy must remain top of the various conflict resolution options available to ECOWAS.

He commended the mediatory efforts by Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, His Eminence Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and His Royal Highness Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, in resolving the crisis.

Coup: “We Already Have Enough Crises”: Labour Party Slams Tinubu Over Plan To Restore Democracy In Niger

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Labour Party (LP) has slammed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) move to restore democracy in Niger Republic after the military took over power from deposed President Mohamed Bazoum.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, said President Tinubu should fix Nigeria first before thinking of restoring constitutional order in Niger.

Niger Coup: “We Will Hold Russia Responsible”: ECOWAS Sends Strong Warning to Wagner

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has vowed to hold Russia responsible should the private military contractor, Wagner Group violates human rights following the recent coup in Niger Republic.

The ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Ambassador Abdel-Fatau Musah, stated this while during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, on Friday, August 11.

Coup D’état: Why President Tinubu Wants to Embark on War with Niger Republic, Najatu Reveals

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been accused of using the crisis in Niger Republic as a distraction from the petitions at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

A former director of the Civil Society of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Najatu Muhammed, said this in a statement on Thursday, August 10.

Source: Legit.ng