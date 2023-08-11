Senator Shehu Sani said cutting off the electricity supply to the Niger Republic is not putting pressure on the military junta

Sani explained that the electricity supply affects the masses in hospitals, schools, homes and offices in the landlocked country

The former lawmaker added that the sanctions are making the people rally around the coup leaders and learn to live independent

Former Kaduna Central Senator Shehu Sani said the decision of the Nigerian government to cut off the electricity supply to the Niger Republic is not putting pressure on the military junta.

Sani claimed that the electricity issue affects hospitals, schools, homes and offices of the masses, not the coup plotters.

Shehu Sani says the ECOWAS sanction is not putting pressure on the military junta. Photo Credits: Shehu Sani(Facebook)/Balima Boureima/Anadolu Agency(Getty Images)

How ECOWAS sanctions are not harming Niger military junta

Reacting to the ECOWAS sanctions on Niger on his Twitter handle @ShehuSani, he said cutting off the electricity supply creates resentment against Nigeria.

The former lawmaker added that the sanctions make the people rally around the military junta and push Nigeriens to learn to live without dependence.

“Cutting off electricity supplies to Niger Republic is affecting their hospitals, Schools, homes and offices. This is not putting pressure on the military junta but punishing the masses of that country and creating resentment against our country.

“The action taken by Nigeria and Ecowas is further pushing Nigeriens to rally round their Military Government. France, Ecowas & Nigeria are pushing them to learn to live without dependence.”

