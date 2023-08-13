President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been asked to fix Nigeria first before making move to restore democracy in Niger Republic

The Labour Party said Nigeria already has enough crises ranging from insecurity, hunger and unemployment to deal with

The opposition party said the ideal of restoring constitutional order and democracy in Niger Republic is misdirected and laughable

The Labour Party (LP) has slammed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) move to restore democracy in Niger Republic after the military took over power from deposed President Mohamed Bazoum.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, said President Tinubu should fix Nigeria first before thinking of restoring constitutional order in Niger, TheCable reported

Tinubu told to fix Nigeria first before moving to resolving Niger's crisis

Tinubu told to fix Nigeria first before attempting to resolve Niger's crisis

In a statement issued on Saturday, August 12, Ifoh said Tinubu should focus on Nigeria’s poor economy, the hike in the prices of petroleum products, and the soaring forex situation have further deteriorated the living conditions of the people.

“We believe sincerely that charity should always begin at home. The holy book also said that one needs to remove the log on one’s eyes before talking about a spec on another’s eyes.

“The poor economic policies of the government, the hike in the prices of petroleum products, and the soaring forex situation have further deteriorated the living conditions of the people.

Nigeria already have enough crises

Ifoh added that this is not the time for Nigeria to be involved in a war as the country has enough crises as it stands.

He calls the move by Nigeria-led ECOWAS to restore democracy in Niger laughable, misconceived and misdirected.

“So, with a country with such an enormous crisis, thinking of waging war against another country or defending democracy is not only laughable but misconceived and misdirected.

“We already have enough crises on our hands, from insecurity, hunger, unemployment, poverty, and poor infrastructure amongst others, I think the government has enough tasks to focus on rather than footloose into the internal affairs of another country.

