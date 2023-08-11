ECOWAS has sent a strong warning to private military contractor, Wagner Group not to violate human rights in Niger Republic

The sub-regional association said it will hold Russia responsible should Wagner commit any human rights offence

ECOWAS added that it does not want private military companies interfering in the conflict in the region

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has vowed to hold Russia responsible should the private military contractor, Wagner Group violates human rights following the recent coup in Niger Republic.

The ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Ambassador Abdel-Fatau Musah, stated this while during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, on Friday, August 11.

ECOWAS to hold Russia responsible for Warner's crime in Niger Republic Photo Credits: Presidency/@KremlinRussia_E/@General_Tchiani

Source: Twitter

“We will hold Russia responsible” for Wagner's human rights offence

Musah said the Wagner are in Mali because they have an arrangement with the Malian government and the Russian Federation.

The ECOWAS commissioner said:

“We want to take them by their word, which means any sort of action that infringes on human rights or devastation in our region by these private military contractors, we are going to hold the other countries of our region responsible for that.”

“That’s Russia — (we will hold them) responsible, diplomatically. The West African region is just not Russia.”

Musah added that private military companies have been involved in civil wars in Africa over the year but they are not acceptable anymore in the continent,

“What we are seeing is that these groups are not acceptable in Africa, even though they are there and we are going to hold their countries of origin responsible for any violations.”

We don't want Wagner interfering in conflicts around West Africa

Reacting to the current involvement of the Western forces in Niger, he said:

“What we are saying is that we are not going to allow West Africa to be an arena of proxy wars again. And that is our attitude to Wagner. It is not our option,” he said.

“We do not want private military companies interfering in the conflict environment in the region because we know the consequences of their action.”

