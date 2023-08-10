Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to ECOWAS' call for a standby force against coup plotters in Niger Republic

The Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the announcement made by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) ordering an immediate standby force against the coup leaders in Niger Republic.

Fani-Kayode said ECOWAS’ order is a clear declaration that the sub-region organization is on a war footing.

Fani-Kayode says "we are now on a war footing" after ECOWAS ordered standby force against Niger

Reacting to the ECOWAS standby force order vis his Twitter handle @realFFK, Fani-Kayode wrote:

“We are now on a war footing. So sad. May God guide us!

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has ordered its Chief of Defence Staff to activate a standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic following the recent military coup that took over power from ousted president Mohamed Bazoum.

This was disclosed in a resolution on the Niger coup at the ECOWAS Extraordinary meeting in Abuja on Thursday, August 10.

The resolution was read by the President of ECOWAS, Omar Alieu Touray.

Legit.ng also reported that President Bola Tinubu has declared that it was important for the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to prioritise diplomatic engagement in their approach to the political crisis rocking the Niger Republic.

The president made the comment while declaring open the second extraordinary summit of the West African bloc in Abuja on Thursday, August 10.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) leaders are meeting for an emergency summit over the recent coup in Niger Republic, on Thursday, August 10, in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria.

The ECOWAS leaders from the 15-nation organisation will make an important decision regarding the two weeks coup situation in the Niger Republic.

President Bola Ahmed Tínubu has been dragged before the Economic Community of West African (ECOWAS) Court of Justice over planned military action against the Niger Republic.

An International Civil Group, Egalitarian Mission for Africa (EMA), in the suit, marked ECW/CCJ/APP/3/23 instituted on its behalf by a Nigerian lawyer, Dr Oluwakayode Ajulo, asked the ECOWAS court to stop the planned military action against the Niger Republic over recent coup plot.

