Niamey, Niger Republic - Tension is brewing in Niger Republic after former rebel leader and politician, Rhissa Ag Boula, launched a movement to counter coup plotters, who ousted President Mohamed Bazoum from office.

As reported by VOA, Boula, in a statement said the group is called the Council of the Resistance for the Republic (CRR).

Former Niger Rebel Leader, Rhissa Ag Boula, launches group to confront Niger coup plotters Photo Credit: Balima Boureima/Anadolu Agency

Source: Getty Images

Former Niger Rebel Leader Launches Group to Confront Coup Plotters

He said the group was established with the purpose to reinstate Bazoum as President of the Niger Republic.

Boula is a former minister of tourism and a leader in two Tuareg ethnic insurgencies in Niger, one in the 1990s, and the other from 2007 to 2009.

