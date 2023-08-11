Reno Omokri said ECOWAS and President Bola Tinubu should treat General Tchiani and other soldiers like common criminals

The former presidential aide stated this after General Tchiani threatened to kill ousted President Mohamed Bazoum should ECOWAS intervenes with military action in the Niger Republic

Omokri said ECOWAS and President Tinubu should respond to the threat with strong warnings as it calls for decisiveness, not niceness

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide to Goodluck Jonathan, has told the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and President Bola Tinubu, what to do should General Abdourahmane Tchiani carry out his threat to kill President Mohamed Bazoum.

He urged ECOWAS and President Tinubu to respond to the threat with a strong warning.

Niger Coup: Omokri tells ECOWAS leaders to respond strongly to Tchaini's threat to kill Bazoum Photo Credits: @renoomokri/Nigerian Presidency

Niger Junta Tchiani and other soldiers should be hung in the neck until dead

Omokri said General Tchiani had threatened to kill Bazoum should ECOWAS intervene with military action to restore constitutional order in the Niger Republic.

In a post on his verified Twitter handle @renoomokri, he said ECOWAS should treat Tchiani and any soldiers found culpable in such an act.

“On the threat by General Tchiani to kill President Mohamed Bazoum if ECOWAS intervenes militarily to restore constitutional order in Niger, I urge President Tinubu and ECOWAS to respond strongly with a warning that if General Tchiani carries out his threat, he will be treated as a common criminal when ECOWAS restores order. He and any soldiers found culpable in such an act will be tried by the ECOWAS court, and if guilty, they will be hung in the neck until dead, in keeping with international law, of which the ECOWAS is a subscriber. This threat calls for decisiveness, not niceness!”

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has ordered its Chief of Defence Staff to activate a standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic following the recent military coup that took over power from ousted president Mohamed Bazoum.

This was disclosed in a resolution on the Niger coup at the ECOWAS Extraordinary meeting in Abuja on Thursday, August 10.

The resolution was read by the President of ECOWAS, Omar Alieu Touray.

West African leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have been slammed with a fresh threat.

Niger’s military junta, Général Abdourahmane Tchiani has said they would kill deposed President Mohamed Bazoum if neighboring countries attempt any military intervention to restore constitutional order in the West African country.

The Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the announcement made by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) ordering an immediate standby force against the coup leaders in Niger Republic.

Fani-Kayode said ECOWAS’ order is a clear declaration that the sub-region organization is on a war footing.

