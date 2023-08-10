Niger's military regime has appointed an interim Prime Minister, 21 Ministers and interim Governors as part of a transitional Government

The coup leader, General Abdourahmane Tchiani issued the decree on Thursday, August 10, 2023

In a twist, the junta told a top US diplomat this week that they would kill ousted President Bazoum if ECOWAS apply force to restore order in the West African country

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

West African leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have been slammed with a fresh threat.

Niger junta has threatened to kill Bazoum if ECOWAS if ECOWAS applies the use of force to restore order in the country. Photo credit: @mohamedbazoum, @GeneralTchiani

Source: Twitter

Niger Junta threatens to kill President Bazoum

Niger’s military junta, Général Abdourahmane Tchiani has said they would kill deposed President Mohamed Bazoum if neighboring countries attempt any military intervention to restore constitutional order in the West African country, Associated Press reported.

Daily Mail quoted two Western officials as disclosing this to a top U.S. diplomat.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

This is coming a few hours after ECOWAS ordered the chief of defense staff committee to immediately activate its standby force.

U.S. Officials Speak on Niger Junta's threat after ECOWAS sanctions

According to Daily Mail, a Western military official said representatives of the junta told the U.S. Under Secretary of State, Victoria Nuland, of the threat to Bazoum during her visit to the country this week.

The Associated Press reported that a U.S. official confirmed that account, also speaking on condition of anonymity, because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Niger coup: “It’s unconstitutional”, Nigerian lawyer reacts as ECOWAS activates military standby force

A top Nigerian lawyer has faulted the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) recent move against the military junta in Niger Republic.

According to Barrister Inibehe Effiong @InibeheEffiong, the order of standby force to restore constitutional order in the Niger Republic by ECOWAS is a 'terrible decision.'

In a post shared via Twitter, the legal luminary noted that "ECOWAS military force" against Niger coup leaders is unconstitutional, considering the senate's resolution against the involvement of Nigeria's military.

ECOWAS orders standby force against Niger Republic plotters

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has ordered its Chief of Defence Staff to activate a standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic following the recent military coup that took over power from ousted president Mohamed Bazoum.

This was disclosed in a resolution on the Niger coup at the ECOWAS Extraordinary meeting in Abuja on Thursday, August 10.

The resolution was read by the President of ECOWAS, Omar Alieu Touray. “Direct the committee of the Chief of Defence Staff to activate the ECOWAS standby force with all its elements immediately.

Source: Legit.ng