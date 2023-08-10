The 14th Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has revealed why he visited the presidential villa after returning from Niger

He stated that his visit was to brief President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the outcome of his meeting with the Niger Republic military juntas

Sanusi did not, however, reveal if his intervention visit was a success, but he said talks were still ongoing to broker peace

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

FCT, Abuja - The former Emir of Kano State, Muhammadu Sanusi, has briefed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu about his visit to the Republic of Niger as part of an intervention mechanism to broker peace and return the West African nation to democratic rule.

On Thursday, August 9, Sanusi met with the Niger Republic coup plotters to resolve the release of the toppled Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum and his family, who have been held captive since the Wednesday, July 26, coup.

Tinubu meets with Sanusi after returning from a meeting with the Niger Republic junta. Photo credit: @BMB1_Official

Source: Twitter

As reported by Arise TV, Sanusi left Niamey, the Nigerian capital, for Abuja, the Nigerian capital, to meet with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

When asked by a reporter about the essence of the meeting with the President, Sanusi replied, saying he was at the presidential villa to brief President Tinubu about his meeting with the Nigerian coup plotters.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said:

"Yes, I came to brief him (Tinubu) on the details of my discussion with the leaders of Niger."

Sanusi optimistic about quick resolution

When asked if his intervention was successful with the Nigerian military leaders, Sanusi said:

"Interventions are ongoing, and we'll continue to do our best to bring the two parties together to improve understanding. This is a time for public diplomacy.

"It's not a matter that we leave to governments. All Nigerians, all Nigerians need to be involved to find a solution that works for Africa, a solution that works for Niger, that works for Nigeria and a solution that works for humanity."

Meanwhile, Sanusi noted that the federal government did not facilitate his visit to the Republic of Niger.

He said he visited Niger on his own will as a leader who wants to foster peace and unity amongst nations. Sanusi, however, noted that the government was aware of his visit.

US sends strong warning to Niger coup plotters

In another development, the United States of America may be pushed to involve the military in the Niger Republic over the recent coup.

The acting deputy secretary of the US, Victoria Nuland, said the military might be the option if the coup plotters fail to return the country to a democratic government.

Nuland disclosed that the US government is in touch with the ECOWAS Chairman, President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng