The United States of America may be pushed to involve the military in the Niger Republic over the recent coup

The acting deputy secretary of the US, Victoria Nuland, said the military might be the option if the coup plotters fail to return the country to a democratic government

Nuland disclosed that the US government is in touch with the ECOWAS Chairman, President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria

Niamey, Niger Republic - The United States of America has issued a serious warning to the coup plotters in Niger Republic.

The acting deputy secretary of the US, Victoria Nuland, said America may be pushed into using the military if the coup plotters don’t return to democratic government.

The US says it might be pushed to use its military on Niger coup plotters. Photo Credit: Kevin Dietsch/ Balima Boureima/Anadolu Agency

Source: Getty Images

Nuland stated this during a teleconference with journalists from Niamey, the capital of Niger Republic, on Tuesday, August 8

US sends strong warning to Niger coup plotters

According to a press release issued on the US Department of State website, she said:

“…there is still a lot of motion here on many sides with regard to where the governance situation will go. So we will be watching that closely and there are a number of regional meetings coming up and consultations with allies and partners that we need to make.

"So we’ll be watching the situation, but we understand our legal responsibilities and I explained those very clearly to the guys who were responsible for this and that it is not our desire to go there, but they may push us to that point, and we asked them to be prudent in that regard and to hear our offer to try to work with them to solve this diplomatically and return to constitutional order. That’s all I can say at this point.”

She added that the United States had given the Niger coup plotters several options to keep talking and hoped the junta take America upon that.

However, Nuland said the junta have their ideals about going forward, but:

“...their ideals do not comport with the constitution, and that will be difficult in terms of our relationship if that’s the path they take.”

Nuland disclosed that the US secretary, Antony Blinken, has regularly contacted the ECOWAS Chairman, President Bola Tinubu, the AU Chairperson and several European allies.

Source: Legit.ng