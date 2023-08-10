Niger’s junta leader, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, has announced a 21-man government, on the eve of an emergency meeting of ECOWAS leaders in Abuja

Tchiani announced the government in a statement he read out on national television on Wednesday night (August 9)

The government is headed by Prime Minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, who was earlier announced on Monday (August 7)

Niamey, Niger Republic - This week, Niger’s new military junta took steps to entrench itself in power and rejected international efforts to mediate.

On the night of Wednesday, August 9, the new Nigerien Prime Minister, Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, and the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) unveiled the composition of a government comprising 21 members, a report by Los Angeles Times noted this development.

Niger: New cabinet of 21 members

According to PM News, this cabinet by the CNSP reflects a fusion between technocrats and senior officers.

Within this new government team, Prime Minister Zeine retains responsibility for the Finance portfolio, while General Salifou Mody, architect of the alliance with the governments of Mali and Burkina, is entrusted with the crucial role of minister of national defence.

At the same time, Bakary Yaou Sangaré, who was the permanent representative of Niger to the United Nations (UN), takes the reins of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria and other leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) are expected to meet today in Abuja to discuss the developments in Niger.

