President Bola Tinubu has been urged to avoid the use of force on the political crisis rocking the Niger Republic

Yusuf Yusuf, a journalist from northern Nigeria, said the use of force would strongly affect the Nigerian states neighbouring the Niger republic

According to Yusuf, the president must avoid war at all costs, adding that the country did not need war at the moment

FCT, Abuja -President Bola Tinubu-led Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) 's move to apply force on the political crisis rocking the Niger Republic has continued to face criticism from stakeholders.

Yusuf Yusuf, a journalist familiar with the neighbouring states in Nigeria and Niger Republic, while speaking with Legit.ng, said the use of force would have a strong negative impact on the neighbouring state.

"We Don't War": Nigerians reject use of force in Niger Republic Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Niger Coup: Sanusi steps in, meets junta leader, Tinubu

Yusuf's comment is coming at a time the former Emir of Kano State, Muhammadu Sanusi II, stepped on the matter and met with the military junta who have overthrown the democratic government in the Niger Republic.

On the same day, the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) met with President Tinubu at the presidential villa in Abuja. He disclosed that his meeting with the President was to ensure peace reigns within the two West African countries.

Sanusi's move followed the announcement by the Nigerian presidency that more sanctions have been slammed on the supporters of the coup plotters and that it would be carried out through the CBN.

How Nigerians react to Tinubu, ECOWAS move against Niger

Reacting to the issue, Yusuf urged the president to have more diplomatic engagement with the military junta rather than the use of force.

He said:

"It should be diplomatic. If the military should intervene, it will affect most of the border State with the Republic of Niger."

When asked what should be done since the military junta in the Niger Republic reportedly ignored the ECOWAS envoy, he said, "We don't want war".

"Military action in Niger could lead to African sprint": President Tinubu told

Legit.ng earlier reported that Daniel Bwala, the PDP presidential campaign council spokesperson in the last general election, has rolled out some facts for President Bola Tinubu and ECOWAS to understand on Niger crisis.

The PDP chieftain maintained that restoring democracy in the Niger Republic would not be something immediate and would be costly.

According to Bwala, the use of force in the West African country is not the best option, it would lead to an African sprint.

