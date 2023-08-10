Asare Dokubo, the former leader of the Niger Delta Militant group, has reacted over the ongoing dilemma surrounding the coup in the Republic of Niger

The military junta in Niger has refused to step down and has formed its government to kick off administrative activities

Meanwhile, Dokubo has boasted that he has the numbers and resources to defeat the Nigerian military junta if instructed by the federal government and ECOWAS to go ahead

Former leader of the Niger Delta Militant group, Asare Dokubo, has boasted that he would defeat the Niger Republic coupists and his cohorts if saddled with the responsibility by the federal government and ECOWAS.

The fearless and pragmatic Dokubo stated this in a viral video sighted by Legit.ng on Thursday, August 10.

Asare Dokubo boasted that he had the manpower and resources to defeat the Niger Republic Military Junta. Photo Credit: @abati1990

Source: UGC

Dokubo stated he had the numbers and resources to engage the Nigerian military in a physical and gun battle if needed.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

‘’If the government commissions me and my people to go to Niger Republic, we will go. We will defeat them, and we will come back victorious. It is not a boast.

“If Niger republic likes, let them go and bring anybody; they are human beings like us. We will go there, defeat them and restore democratic order.”

Netizens react

On the other hand, Dokubo suffered a series of backlash on social media for his claims that he could defeat Niger with his militants.

@Oxzejenn said:

"Empty drum. Creek fight and Dessert fight are not same. If you sabi swim for water no mean say you go sabi waka on top hot sand."

@ikechukwumogaha said:

"Look at this one that is not a military man or has no military experience, wants to face the junta and its Russian Allies .. "

@luvinngs said:

"U think it’s ogoni juju that will keep u from dying In Niger… NIGER WILL KILL U LIKE FLIES ….. He say commission, to what exactly or as what … very funny comedian Asari"

Meanwhile, the Nigerian military leaders, late-night on Wednesday during a live telecast, announced the formation of a new government comprising 21 members that Prime Minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine would lead.

ECOWAS leaders, on the other hand, have scheduled an emergency meeting for Thursday, August 10, to make crucial decisions that could change the landscape of Nigerian politics.

President Tinubu dragged to ECOWAS court over planned military action

In another development, an International Civil Group has dragged President Bola Tinubu to ECOWAS court over planned military action against the Niger Republic.

The group, Egalitarian Mission for Africa (EMA), said the planned military action is against the ECOWAS treaties.

The plaintiff asked the ECOWAS Court of Justice to restrain President Tinubu from carrying out the planned military invasion of Niger.

Source: Legit.ng