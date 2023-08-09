State House, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu and the 14th Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi are currently meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Sanusi had recently returned from Niger Republic where he went to meet the military junta that seized power from the democratically elected President Muhamad Bazoum.

Sanusi Lamido Sanusi arrived the Presidential at about 8:25pm immediately after a high delegation of the Nigeria Islamic Ulama met with the President.

When asked about his visit to Niger, the former Emir simply said, it’s fine.

As at the time of filing this report, Sanusi was still meeting with the President.

Former Emir Sanusi meets Niger Coup leaders, photos, video emerge

Muhammadu Sanusi II, the 14th Emir of Kano and grand Khalifah of the Tijjaniyah Muslim Group in Nigeria, has visited Niamey, the capital of the Niger Republic and held a private meeting with the leader of the military junta, General Tchani.

In a video shared by Daily Trust and photos by Leadership on their Twitter pages, the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was seen engaging the military leaders, suspecting to be on the political development in the country.

However, it was not clear in what capacity Sanusi embarked on the journey to the Niger Republic, the West African country that recently severed its diplomatic ties with Nigeria over its stance against the military rule in the country.

Source: Legit.ng