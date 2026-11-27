Oman's government announced a streamlined service that could make it easier for foreigners to live and work in the country

The service involves the Ministry of Labour and the Royal Oman Police, two key institutions in the process

A surprising detail about the required documents caught the attention of many people looking to relocate

Oman has quietly opened a door for foreigners hoping to build a life there, and the process is far simpler than many might expect.

The Omani government published a service on its official portal, Gov.om, that offers facilitations for foreigners seeking both a work permit and a resident card.

Oman opens 6-day pathway for foreigners seeking residency and work permit. Photo credit: BBC.

Source: UGC

The page is listed under the University of Technology and Applied Sciences as the facilitating entity.

How the Oman residency service works

The process runs through two of the country's most important institutions: the Ministry of Labour, which handles the work permit, and the Royal Oman Police, which issues the resident card.

Together, these two documents give a foreign national the legal right to live and work in Oman.

What stands out most about the service is how few barriers there are to get started. According to the official government listing, no documents are required to initiate the application.

The process follows three steps: submitting the request, having it reviewed, and receiving approval.

From start to finish, the entire process takes just 6 days. The listing notes a fixed cost in Omani rials, though the specific fee amount was not stated on the page.

What foreigners should know before applying

There is one important thing applicants need to be aware of: this is a physical service. Interested individuals cannot complete it online and must visit the institution in person to begin the process.

The service falls under the broader "Citizenship and Living in Oman" category on the government portal, alongside other services covering jobs, retirement, housing, and public health.

For Nigerians and other Africans who have been eyeing the Gulf region as a destination amid rising economic pressures at home, Oman's structured and reportedly document-light pathway could be worth looking into.

As always, prospective applicants are advised to visit the official Gov.om portal directly for the most current and accurate information before making any travel or relocation plans.

Oman sets leave timelines for workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Oman's labour rules give every employee a right to at least 30 days of paid annual leave per year.

Workers in Oman must complete at least six months on the job before they can take their annual leave.

Source: Legit.ng