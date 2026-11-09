Jobs and Skills Australia identified 127 occupations that remained in persistent shortage from 2021 to 2026 across the country

Technicians and Trades Workers and Professionals made up 90% of the persistently short-staffed roles, spread across several key industries

Four occupations including Registered Nurses, Motor Mechanics, Aged and Disabled Carers, and Cooks and Chefs each faced different shortage drivers

Jobs and Skills Australia has identified 127 occupations that have remained in continuous shortage from 2021 through to 2026, according to the agency's 2026 Occupation Shortage List report.

The persistently understaffed roles are heavily concentrated within two major workforce categories.

Australia identifies 127 occupations facing worker shortages since 2021. Photo credit: The Japan Times.

Source: UGC

Technicians and Trades Workers and Professionals together account for 90% of the 127 occupations, with shortages most visible in construction, engineering, electrotechnology and telecommunications trades, health, early childhood education, and a range of engineering and science disciplines.

Australia: Why the Shortages Persist

The 2026 report went beyond simply naming the occupations and examined the specific reasons each one continues to struggle.

The analysis identified three broad causes behind shortages: gaps in education and training pipelines, difficulty retaining workers already in the field, and a mismatch between available applicants and what employers actually need.

For Aged and Disabled Carers, the report found that growing demand is outpacing the supply of trained workers, pointing to a training gap as the central issue.

Motor Mechanics face a similar training shortfall as the main driver, though suitability gaps, where applicants exist but are not considered fit for the role, also contribute.

Registered Nurses present a slightly different picture. The suitability gap ranks as the primary driver in that field, with the training gap running closely behind it.

Among kitchen professionals, the two roles within the same sector tell different stories: Cooks experience shortages that are almost equally caused by retention and training issues, while shortages among Chefs stem primarily from the training gap alone.

Retention a Persistent Problem in Trades

Retention challenges are proving particularly stubborn for Technicians and Trades Workers. Workers in food and hospitality, automotive, and construction are leaving their roles due to low pay, poor working conditions, or the appeal of moving into higher-skilled positions.

This continuous turnover forces employers in those sectors to recruit more frequently, without resolving the underlying staffing gaps.

The findings from Jobs and Skills Australia signal that the labour market pressures built up since 2021 have not resolved themselves across a significant slice of the Australian economy, and that targeted responses will likely be needed for each occupation given how differently the shortages are playing out.

Australia publishes guidance regarding Medicare

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia published a list of 11 countries it holds Reciprocal Health Care Agreements with, covering medically necessary treatment during visits.

Citizens from the listed countries can receive emergency care and treatment for illnesses that cannot wait until they return home.

Source: Legit.ng