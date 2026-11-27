Qatar has introduced separate travel requirements for unmarried women depending on their age group

Single women below 25 face an additional step before they can travel outside Qatar

Women aged 25 and above, including divorcees and widows, fall under a different set of rules

Qatar has drawn a clear line between two groups of unmarried women when it comes to international travel, and where a woman falls on that line depends entirely on her age.

The Qatari authorities published guidelines outlining what single women must do before they can leave the country. While older unmarried women face no restrictions, those who are younger than 25 must clear an extra hurdle before booking any trip abroad.

Qatar states requirements single women under 25 must fulfil before travelling overseas. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Buena Vista Images/picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

Qatar's travel rules for single women

Qatar divides unmarried women into two categories under its published travel guidelines:

1. Women aged 25 and above: Single women who have reached the age of 25 may travel outside Qatar freely, without seeking consent from a guardian. The same rule applies to divorced women and widows.

2. Women below 25: Unmarried women who are younger than 25 are required to obtain their guardian's permission before they can make any international trip.

What women under 25 need to know

The guardian consent requirement means that any single woman below the age of 25 must have formal approval from her guardian before travelling abroad. Without that approval, international travel is not permitted under the current guidelines.

Women who are 25 or older are fully exempt from this condition, according to the information released by the Qatari authorities.

Qatar lists items banned from hand luggage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Qatar had published official guidelines listing 53 items passengers are prohibited from carrying in their hand luggage when travelling by air.

The list includes sharp objects such as nail clippers, scissors and knives, food items such as meat and fish, body perfume sprays, weapons, explosives, flammable liquids, poisonous substances and other hazardous materials that could be seized during airport security checks.

Source: Legit.ng