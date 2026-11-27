The UK Home Office published immigration statistics revealing that certain work visa holders face a hard limit on how long they can stay in the country

Official data showed that temporary workers rarely go on to obtain indefinite leave to remain in the UK

Nigerians ranked among the top nationalities receiving UK work visas, with Health and Care Worker grants rising by 215% in one year

Thousands of foreigners working in the UK may not realise that the visa they hold offers no path to permanent residency, according to immigration statistics published by the UK Home Office.

The official data draws a clear line between visa categories that typically lead to settlement and those that do not.

Foreign workers on certain visas face no path to permanent residency. Photo credit: BBC.

Source: UGC

The distinction matters enormously for anyone dreaming of making the UK a permanent home.

UK visa types that block permanent residency

According to the Home Office, the following 7 visa types fall under the Temporary Worker category and do not typically provide a route to indefinite leave to remain (ILR):

1. Seasonal Worker

2. Youth Mobility Scheme

3. Creative Worker

4. UK Expansion Worker

5. Secondment Worker

6. Service Supplier

7. Graduate Trainee

The Seasonal Worker visa, which covers roles in horticulture and poultry production, was launched in 2019 with a quota of just 2,500 places per year. That figure has since grown to 47,000 in 2023.

The Youth Mobility Scheme, described as a cultural exchange programme for young people from participating countries, saw its grants rise by 53% in the past year, returning to pre-pandemic levels.

The Creative Worker visa, which launched in October 2021, replaced an earlier route under the old Tier 5 system.

The UK Expansion Worker, Secondment Worker, Service Supplier, and Graduate Trainee visas were all introduced in April 2022 as part of the Global Business Mobility routes.

Which visa routes do lead to settlement

In contrast, the 'Worker' visa category, which includes the Skilled Worker and Skilled Worker – Health and Care visas, typically provides a route to settlement.

The Home Office noted that those arriving on Worker and Investor, business development and talent routes are more likely to hold valid leave after five years and go on to obtain ILR.

Overall, 335,447 work visas were granted to main applicants in the year ending September 2023, a 35% increase from the previous year and two and a half times more than before the pandemic.

The largest growth came from Health and Care Worker visas, which more than doubled by 135% to reach 143,990 grants.

UK mentions long-term visa route for foreign graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government posted a publication about different visa applications and their duration for applicants.

Graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.

Source: Legit.ng