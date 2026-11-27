Canada launched a new permanent immigration programme targeting rural and remote communities facing labour shortages and population decline

The Rural Community Immigration Programme gives skilled workers and international graduates a pathway to permanent residence in specific towns

Five communities in Ontario are among the 14 locations selected across Canada under the new programme

Five towns in Ontario are now open to skilled foreign workers and international graduates seeking a pathway to permanent residence in Canada.

The Government of Canada has made its Rural Community Immigration Pilot a permanent programme, creating a formal route for economic migrants to settle in smaller communities struggling with labour shortages, an ageing workforce and population decline. Lena Metlege Diab, the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced the change on November 9, 2026.

Canada names the places in Ontario where foreigners can obtain permanent residency. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Ontario communities listed under the programme

The new Rural Community Immigration Programme covers 14 communities across Canada. Five of them are located in Ontario:

1. North Bay

2. Sudbury

3. Timmins

4. Sault Ste. Marie

5. Thunder Bay

These towns and cities are spread across northern Ontario, regions that have long struggled to attract and retain workers in key sectors.

Canada: How the programme works

The programme follows the same model used during the pilot phase, which Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada launched in January 2025. It is classified as an economic immigration programme, meaning it targets individuals who can fill labour market gaps rather than those applying on humanitarian or family reunification grounds.

Eligible applicants include skilled workers and international graduates working in priority sectors within the selected communities. Successfully meeting the programme's criteria gives them a direct route to Canadian permanent residence.

The decision to make the pilot permanent signals a longer-term commitment from the federal government to supporting rural and remote areas that have historically been overlooked in national immigration conversations. Rather than funnelling newcomers into major urban centres such as Toronto or Vancouver, the programme is designed to distribute economic migration more evenly across the country.

The nine other communities selected outside Ontario include locations in Nova Scotia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia.

For Nigerians considering the japa route to Canada, this programme represents a less conventional but potentially more accessible option, particularly for those with skills in sectors that smaller communities urgently need.

Read the full overview of the Rural Community Immigration Programme on the Government of Canada's official website.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Canada listed 33 countries whose citizens can apply for a special study visa.

Canada opens PR pathway for foreign workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada mentioned its permanent residence pathway for skilled foreign workers, which targets 5,500 admissions and will continue in 14 rural communities.

The programme has already helped participating communities issue more than 4,700 job offers as they tackle labour shortages in health care, education and other sectors. The government plans to add more communities to the pathway.

Source: Legit.ng