The UK government has clarified that not everyone with British nationality can use the standard registration route to become a British citizen

Citizens or nationals of another country and British overseas territories citizens are excluded from the main application pathway

A separate route exists for British nationals who have lived in the UK for 5 years, worked as Crown servants, or have ties to Gibraltar or Hong Kong

The UK government has spelled out exactly which groups of people cannot use the standard route to register as British citizens, even if they already hold a form of British nationality.

According to the official UK government guidance on applying for citizenship as a British national, there is one primary route available to people who hold most types of British nationality.

UK government shares exceptions to standard route citizenship application. Photo credit: MPs and Lords.

Source: UGC

However, two categories of people are specifically excluded from using it: citizens or nationals of another country, and British overseas territories citizens.

Who Cannot Use the Standard Route

The government's guidance states clearly that those falling into either of the two excluded categories must look elsewhere when seeking to register as British citizens.

This means that simply holding a form of British nationality is not enough to qualify for the standard application process.

For those who do not fit the standard route, the guidance points to an alternative pathway with its own set of qualifying conditions.

What the Alternative Route Requires

British nationals who cannot use the standard route may still be eligible to apply through a separate process, provided they meet at least one of four specific criteria.

These include having lived in the UK for a period of at least five years, having served as a Crown servant in roles such as the diplomatic service, the overseas civil service, or the armed forces, having a recognised connection with Gibraltar, or having lived in Hong Kong.

The guidance makes clear that this alternative pathway is not the only avenue available. Applicants are advised to also check whether they may be eligible through another route entirely, as the registration process covers a range of circumstances depending on an individual's background and history.

UK government speaks about those charged with crime

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government published a guide explaining what happens immediately after a person is charged with a crime in England and Wales.

The official guidance outlines how police decide whether a charged individual is released on bail or kept in custody before their court hearing.

Source: Legit.ng