Gunmen stormed a Christian community in Jebbu Miango, Plateau State, late on Wednesday, 25 November

Residents described fleeing into the bush with their children as gunshots rang out across the village

The Irigwe Development Association released the names of all 16 victims killed in the overnight attack

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Plateau State - At least 16 people were killed when armed men attacked Tafi-Gana, a community in Jebbu Miango, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The deadly attack began around 11.30pm on Wednesday, 25 November, and continued into the early hours of Thursday, November 26, 2026.

The Irigwe Development Association names the victims and urged residents to stay calm as security agencies investigate

Source: Original

As reported by The Punch, a resident, Nuhu Fidelis, confirmed the attack and described it as targeting a neighbouring Christian village.

Another resident, Moses Monday, said 16 bodies had been recovered at the scene, with three additional victims dying after being taken to hospital.

"This is evil. I can confirm that 16 bodies have so far been recovered at the spot, with an additional three who died after they were taken to the hospital. These evil men will not rest," Monday said.

One resident, who said he lost a close relative in the attack, described the victims as ordinary farmers, women, and children.

"We are tired of burying our people. These are farmers, women and children who did nothing to anyone. How long will this continue? We are calling on the government to rise up and save us," he said.

A woman whose family fled during the attack said she escaped into the bush with her children after gunshots broke out.

"We ran into the bush with our children in the night. We heard gunshots everywhere. We are begging the security agents to come and stay with us. If they do not come now, there will be no village left," she said.

Victims named by Irigwe Development Association

The Irigwe Development Association and the traditional council of Rigwe land confirmed the attack in a statement signed by the association's Public Relations Officer, Sam Jugo, on Thursday, November 26, 2026.

The statement said eyewitnesses reported seeing people of Fulani extraction during the attack, adding that the assailants were armed with rifles and other dangerous weapons.

The association identified the 16 deceased as Moses Oko, 70; Maingwa Zere Rangya, 60; Danladi Ishaku, 45; Luka Danladi, 21; Elisha Luka, 18; David Danladi, 10; Ishaya Goslow, 18; Lami Danladi, 30; Isi Ishaku, 18; Zhime Ngaza, 75; ThankGod Danladi, 18; Gideon Joseph, 25; Ladi Abba, 65; Ruth Istifanus, 20; Mary Keyi, 18; and Lazarus Musa, 13.

Four survivors were taken to medical facilities with varying degrees of injury.

The traditional ruler of the area, Nggwe Gado Dama, confirmed the attack had been reported to the Divisional Police Headquarters in Bassa and to the Commander of Sector 3, Operation Enduring Peace. Security personnel were said to be at the scene when the statement was issued.

The association urged residents to remain calm and allow security agencies to handle the investigation.

The Plateau State Police Command and Operation Enduring Peace had not issued official statements by the time of reporting, and enquiries sent to spokespersons Alabo Alfred and Chinonso Oteh had gone unanswered.

Residents of Tafi-Gana community in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State mourn victims of the deadly overnight gun attack. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Gunmen Kill 3 mining workers during deadly attack

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that gunmen stormed a mining site in Jol community, Riyom LGA of Plateau State, and opened fire on people at the scene.

The attack came just two days after five people, including a soldier, died in a separate incident in Barkin Ladi LGA of the same state.

The Berom Youth Moulders Association condemned the killings and urged security agencies to act swiftly to protect rural communities.

Source: Legit.ng