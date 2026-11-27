Dubai authorities have outlined strict rules on where dog owners can and cannot take their pets in public

The guidelines cover two specific locations that are completely off-limits to dogs across the emirate

Owners who do take their dogs out in public must follow additional requirements to keep their pets under control

Dog owners living in or visiting Dubai now have clear boundaries to observe when it comes to taking their pets out in public. The emirate has released guidelines detailing exactly where dogs are not permitted and what owners must do when walking their animals in shared spaces.

The rules apply across Dubai and are aimed at managing how pets interact with the general public in communal areas. Two specific locations have been identified as completely off-limits for dogs, regardless of size or breed.

Dubai lists 2 places residents cannot take dogs, states rules for walking pets. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Antoine Gyori - Corbis/Ben Whitley - PA Images

Source: Getty Images

2 places dogs are banned in Dubai

According to the guidelines, dog owners must keep their pets away from the following locations:

1. Public beaches: Dogs are not permitted on any public beach in Dubai. Owners must not bring their pets to these coastal areas under any circumstances.

2. Public parks: Dogs are equally banned from public parks across the emirate, meaning owners cannot walk or exercise their animals in these green spaces.

Dubai: Rules for walking dogs in public

Beyond the restricted zones, the guidelines also set out conditions for dog owners who take their pets into any other public space. Any person walking a dog must ensure the animal is fitted with a collar and kept on a leash at all times.

This requirement is intended to give owners sufficient control over their pets while out in public and to prevent any incidents involving other people in shared spaces.

UAE sets dress code for foreign workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE had published official dress code guidelines for government employees, explaining what Emirati and foreign male and female workers are allowed and prohibited from wearing in government offices.

The rules ban all employees from wearing jeans and sportswear, while setting separate clothing requirements for Emirati and foreign workers and additional appearance standards that employees must observe.

Source: Legit.ng