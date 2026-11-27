Dangote Refinery has cut its LPG gantry price to N1,000 per kilogram, while linked marketers reduce theirs to N1,100

Despite lower wholesale prices, Nigerian households still pay N1,600 to N1,800 per kilogram at retail outlets

Cheaper cooking gas depends on sustained wholesale reductions reaching consumers amid distribution costs and existing inventory

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerian households could be in for some relief following a significant reduction in the wholesale price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), popularly known as cooking gas, by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and its associated marketers.

The refinery’s gantry price has dropped to N1,000 per kilogram, while Dangote-linked marketers have reduced their selling price to N1,100 per kilogram.

Dangote Refinery cuts cooking gas price, but retailers still retain higher rates. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

However, despite these reductions, consumers still pay between N1,600 and N1,800 per kilogram at retail outlets, raising concerns about the widening gap between wholesale and retail prices.

A market survey by Petroleumprice.ng revealed that the benefits of declining depot prices have yet to reach many Nigerian households.

Dangote marketers slash prices by N75

A review of Lagos depot prices showed that Dangote-linked marketers reduced their cooking gas prices from N1,175 per kilogram on November 24 to N1,100 on November 26, 2026.

The adjustment represents a reduction of N75 per kilogram, or approximately 6.4 per cent, within two days.

Other petroleum product suppliers have also adjusted their rates amid changing market conditions.

Techno Oil reduced its wholesale cooking gas price from N1,270 to N1,250 per kilogram, representing a decline of N20.

Navgas, 11Plc and Nipco had quoted N1,270 per kilogram as of November 24.

Nigerians still pay higher retail prices

Despite the downward adjustments at the refinery and depot levels, cooking gas retailers continue to sell the product at considerably higher prices.

The difference between Dangote Refinery’s gantry price and prevailing retail rates currently stands between N600 and N800 per kilogram.

For Dangote-linked marketers selling at N1,100 per kilogram, the price disparity ranges between N500 and N700.

At current retail rates, Nigerian households purchasing 12.5kg of cooking gas would spend between N20,000 and N22,500.

However, the price differences do not necessarily represent retailers’ net profits, as transportation, storage, handling and other operational expenses contribute to final retail prices.

Will cooking gas become cheaper?

The latest wholesale price reductions could put downward pressure on retail prices if sustained and passed on to consumers through the distribution chain.

Increased domestic supply and competition among LPG marketers could also help improve affordability, particularly as households prepare for the festive season.

New cooking gas prices emerge at retail stations as Dangote Refinery cuts rates to N1,100/kg. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

For millions of Nigerians grappling with rising living expenses, cheaper cooking gas would provide much-needed financial relief and potentially encourage greater adoption of cleaner cooking fuels.

However, consumers may have to wait longer before experiencing significant reductions at neighbourhood gas outlets, as distribution costs and existing inventory could influence how quickly retailers adjust their prices.

New cost of refilling 6kg, 12.5kg cylinders emerges

Legit.ng also reported that Nigerian households are facing fresh financial pressure as cooking gas prices rise across major cities, forcing families to spend more to refill their cylinders ahead of the Christmas season.

The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), commonly called cooking gas, has increased from about N1,400 per kilogram to between N1,500 and N1,800, depending on location.

Source: Legit.ng