Qatar's government identified specific sectors that fall outside the country's otherwise broad foreign investment permissions

The restrictions are contained in a law that otherwise allows foreigners to own up to 100% of businesses in many sectors

Three major areas of the Qatari economy remain off-limits to foreign investors under the general investment rules

Qatar has drawn a clear line around parts of its economy that foreign investors cannot touch, even as the Gulf state maintains one of the most open investment climates in the region.

Under Law No. 1 of 2019, which governs foreign investment in Qatar, the country permits foreigners to own up to 100% of businesses across a wide range of economic sectors. However, the law carves out three specific areas from that general permission, reserving them from foreign participation unless the relevant authorities decide otherwise.

Qatar outlines 3 sectors restricted to foreigners under its investment law. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/ODD ANDERSEN/ MicroStockHub

Source: Getty Images

3 sectors foreigners cannot invest in Qatar

The Qatari government website lists the following sectors as restricted under the foreign investment law:

1. Banking: Foreign investors cannot participate in the banking sector under the standard foreign investment framework.

2. Insurance: The insurance industry is similarly excluded from the areas that foreign investors may freely enter under the law.

3. Commercial agencies: Activities related to commercial agencies are also off-limits to foreign investors under the general investment rules.

What the law says about investment

Outside these three restricted sectors, Qatar's investment law is notably permissive, allowing foreign nationals and businesses to establish and fully own enterprises across most parts of the economy. The restrictions represent exceptions to what is otherwise a broad welcome for international capital into the country.

The law makes clear that entry into the banking, insurance, and commercial agency sectors by foreign investors would require specific approval from the relevant Qatari authorities, rather than being available as a matter of general right.

This framework reflects Qatar's approach of encouraging foreign investment while retaining regulatory oversight over industries considered sensitive to the national economy.

Qatar lists items banned from hand luggage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Qatar had published a list of 53 items passengers are prohibited from carrying in their hand luggage when travelling by air.

The restrictions cover sharp objects such as nail clippers, scissors and knives, food items including meat and fish, body perfume sprays, weapons, explosives, flammable liquids, poisonous substances and other hazardous materials.

Source: Legit.ng