Abu Dhabi Customs has published a list of goods that require regulatory approval before they can be imported into the UAE

Dolls are among the three categories of toys and gadgets flagged on the list

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology is named as the designated regulatory body overseeing the approval process

Abu Dhabi Customs has published a list of goods that require regulatory approval before importation into the UAE, and three categories of toys and gadgets have made the cut.

According to the Abu Dhabi Customs, dolls, balloons, and remote-controlled aircraft are among the items listed as subject to regulatory clearance prior to being brought into the country.

UAE mentions 3 items that require approval before importation. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

UAE: What the list Covers

The list concerns the import approval process rather than a blanket restriction on personal possession. This means that a tourist carrying an ordinary toy for personal use is not automatically in breach of any regulation. The requirements primarily target importation, meaning commercial shipments and larger-scale movement of these goods into the country fall under scrutiny.

The designated authority responsible for overseeing approvals in this category is the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, which must grant clearance before the listed goods can be imported.

Why remote-controlled aircraft draw attention

Of the three categories, remote-controlled aircraft are likely to attract the most attention, particularly among travellers and hobbyists who may carry such devices when visiting the UAE. Drones and similar gadgets have faced increasing regulatory scrutiny worldwide in recent years, given concerns about airspace safety and privacy.

The UAE has previously maintained strict rules on the operation of unmanned aerial vehicles, so including them on a list requiring pre-import approval aligns with the country's broader regulatory posture.

Dolls and balloons, while seemingly routine consumer goods, are also captured under the same framework, underscoring that the approval requirement extends beyond high-tech devices to everyday items.

Anyone planning to import any of these goods into the UAE is advised to seek the necessary clearance from the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology before shipment to avoid complications at the border.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Dubai named two items travellers under 18 cannot bring into the UAE.

Abu Dhabi: Restricted goods foreigners cannot import

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Abu Dhabi announced 29 categories of goods that need approval before they can be imported into or exported from the UAE.

The list includes everyday items such as food, cosmetics and household appliances, alongside weapons, radioactive materials and nuclear equipment. Find out what travellers need to know before taking these goods across UAE borders.

Source: Legit.ng