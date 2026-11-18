Full List: Australia Eases 1 Major Visa Requirement For 52 Countries
- Australia's Department of Home Affairs expanded the free Australian Immi App to visa applicants in 52 countries on November 18, 2026
- The app allows eligible applicants to submit passport details and facial biometrics from their smartphones, skipping in-person biometric centre visits
- Several countries made the eligibility list, including Ghana, South Africa, Uganda, Ethiopia, Egypt, Somalia, Algeria and Zimbabwe
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Australia's Department of Home Affairs expanded the free Australian Immi App to visa applicants across 52 countries on November 18, 2026, making the biometrics submission process significantly more convenient for foreigners applying for Australian visas.
The app allows eligible visa applicants to submit their passport details and a live facial image directly from a smartphone, removing the need to visit an Australian Biometrics Collection Centre (ABCC) in person each time a new visa application is lodged.
The app is free to use, which also cuts down on costs tied to the application process.
The latest expansion added India, Laos and Mongolia to the eligible list, with Myanmar and Vietnam gaining access on November 17, 2026.
How the Australian Immi App Works
The process involves five steps. Applicants first provide their Visa Lodgement Number (VLN), which begins with the letters AUI and appears on the biometrics requirement letter sent by the department.
They then scan their passport data page and chip using their phone's camera and Near-Field Communication (NFC) capability, confirm the passport details on screen, take a selfie following specific photo guidelines, and submit the identity check through the app.
Once submitted, the app forwards passport details and facial images to the Department of Home Affairs. The ImmiAccount portal is updated within 24 hours, and applicants do not need to visit an ABCC after a successful submission.
To be eligible, applicants must hold a valid passport and must have previously provided biometrics, including both a facial image and fingerprints, to the department.
Smartphones must have a stable internet connection, NFC enabled, camera access granted to the app, and location services turned on.
Countries Included in the 52-Country List
The full list of all 52 countries where the app is now available is as follows:
1. Albania
2. Algeria
3. Bahrain
4. Bhutan
5. Bosnia and Herzegovina
6. Cambodia
7. Colombia
8. Egypt
9. Ethiopia
10. Eswatini
11. Fiji
12. France
13. Ghana
14. Greece
15. Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China)
16. India
17. Iran
18. Iraq
19. Jordan
20. Kuwait
21. Laos
22. Lebanon
23. Lesotho
24. Malaysia
25. Mexico
26. Mongolia
27. Myanmar
28. Nepal
29. New Zealand (third-country nationals)
30. Oman
31. Pakistan
32. Papua New Guinea
33. Peru
34. Philippines
35. Qatar
36. Samoa
37. Saudi Arabia
38. Singapore
39. Solomon Islands
40. Somalia (third-country nationals)
41. South Africa
42. South Korea
43. Sri Lanka
44. Thailand
45. Tonga
46. Türkiye
47. Tuvalu
48. Uganda
49. United Arab Emirates
50. Vanuatu
51. Vietnam
52. Zimbabwe
Australia lists occupations still lacking workers
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Jobs and Skills Australia identified 127 occupations that remained in persistent shortage from 2021 to 2026 across the country.
Technicians and Trades Workers and Professionals made up 90% of the persistently short-staffed roles, spread across several key industries.
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.