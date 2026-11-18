Australia's Department of Home Affairs expanded the free Australian Immi App to visa applicants in 52 countries on November 18, 2026

The app allows eligible applicants to submit passport details and facial biometrics from their smartphones, skipping in-person biometric centre visits

Several countries made the eligibility list, including Ghana, South Africa, Uganda, Ethiopia, Egypt, Somalia, Algeria and Zimbabwe

Australia's Department of Home Affairs expanded the free Australian Immi App to visa applicants across 52 countries on November 18, 2026, making the biometrics submission process significantly more convenient for foreigners applying for Australian visas.

The app allows eligible visa applicants to submit their passport details and a live facial image directly from a smartphone, removing the need to visit an Australian Biometrics Collection Centre (ABCC) in person each time a new visa application is lodged.

Australia updates visa biometrics process for 52 countries. Photo credit: The West Australian.

Source: UGC

The app is free to use, which also cuts down on costs tied to the application process.

The latest expansion added India, Laos and Mongolia to the eligible list, with Myanmar and Vietnam gaining access on November 17, 2026.

How the Australian Immi App Works

The process involves five steps. Applicants first provide their Visa Lodgement Number (VLN), which begins with the letters AUI and appears on the biometrics requirement letter sent by the department.

They then scan their passport data page and chip using their phone's camera and Near-Field Communication (NFC) capability, confirm the passport details on screen, take a selfie following specific photo guidelines, and submit the identity check through the app.

Once submitted, the app forwards passport details and facial images to the Department of Home Affairs. The ImmiAccount portal is updated within 24 hours, and applicants do not need to visit an ABCC after a successful submission.

To be eligible, applicants must hold a valid passport and must have previously provided biometrics, including both a facial image and fingerprints, to the department.

Smartphones must have a stable internet connection, NFC enabled, camera access granted to the app, and location services turned on.

Countries Included in the 52-Country List

The full list of all 52 countries where the app is now available is as follows:

1. Albania

2. Algeria

3. Bahrain

4. Bhutan

5. Bosnia and Herzegovina

6. Cambodia

7. Colombia

8. Egypt

9. Ethiopia

10. Eswatini

11. Fiji

12. France

13. Ghana

14. Greece

15. Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China)

16. India

17. Iran

18. Iraq

19. Jordan

20. Kuwait

21. Laos

22. Lebanon

23. Lesotho

24. Malaysia

25. Mexico

26. Mongolia

27. Myanmar

28. Nepal

29. New Zealand (third-country nationals)

30. Oman

31. Pakistan

32. Papua New Guinea

33. Peru

34. Philippines

35. Qatar

36. Samoa

37. Saudi Arabia

38. Singapore

39. Solomon Islands

40. Somalia (third-country nationals)

41. South Africa

42. South Korea

43. Sri Lanka

44. Thailand

45. Tonga

46. Türkiye

47. Tuvalu

48. Uganda

49. United Arab Emirates

50. Vanuatu

51. Vietnam

52. Zimbabwe

Australia lists occupations still lacking workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Jobs and Skills Australia identified 127 occupations that remained in persistent shortage from 2021 to 2026 across the country.

Technicians and Trades Workers and Professionals made up 90% of the persistently short-staffed roles, spread across several key industries.

Source: Legit.ng