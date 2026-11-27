A media aide to the Ogun State Governor stepped into the debate over Iyabo Ojo's viral handshake snub at a public event

Timothy Odedina claimed the monarch involved is no longer recognised as a traditional ruler in Odeda Local Government

Iyabo Ojo had earlier issued a public apology, saying she was unaware the man she greeted held a royal title

The controversy surrounding actress Iyabo Ojo's widely discussed handshake snub has taken a new turn, after a government official stepped forward to challenge the status of the man at the centre of it all.

Timothy Odedina, Special Assistant on Media to Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, made the claims in a lengthy Instagram post on November 26, 2026, stating that Oba Adetokunbo Tejuosho, identified in earlier reports as the Olu of Orile-Kemta, is no longer a recognised traditional ruler in Odeda Local Government.

Ogun governor’s aide explains why Oba Adetokunbo Tejuosho is no longer recognised as Olu of Orile-Kemta. Photo: timothyodedina/iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

The Iyabo Ojo handshake incident

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the monarch snubbed Iyabo Ojo's attempt to shake his hand at an event.

Following the backlash, the actress addressed the situation on November 25, 2026, apologising for any offence caused and clarifying that she had no idea the individual held a royal title.

What the governor's aide claimed

Timothy Odedina, who also identified himself as a Youth Leader in Odeda Local Government, said Tejuosho was among a group of coronet Obas whose installations were nullified by the Ogun State Government after they were crowned under the previous administration.

He added that another person has since been installed as the recognised traditional ruler of the Kemta community.

He wrote in part:

"The said Oba of Orile Kemta, Oba Adetokunbo Tejuosho, is no longer recognised as a traditional ruler in Odeda Local Government. He was among the coronet Obas installed during the previous administration, whose installation was subsequently nullified by the Ogun State Government."

Ogun governor’s aide speaks on government’s decision to nullify Oba Adetokunbo Tejuosho’s installation, addresses Iyabo Ojo. Photo: iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Odedina also said he sought direct confirmation from the Ogun State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Ganiu Hazmat, on the morning he published his post.

He went further to appeal to journalists and media organisations to verify the status of traditional rulers before assigning such titles publicly, noting that the Ogun State Government had previously cautioned members of the public against addressing Tejuosho as a king.

"This is not about personal sentiments or disrespect for anyone. It is about respecting the position of the government and the recognised traditional institution in our community," he wrote.

Read the Ogun state governor’s aide's Instagram post below:

Iyabo Ojo's appearance at movie premiere

Legit.ng previously reported that Iyabo Ojo's appearance at the premiere of Issakaba: The Return in Lagos became a talking point for all the wrong reasons, as her outfit drew sharp and divided opinions from fans online.

The actress, who is part of the cast of the highly anticipated Nollywood sequel, stepped out in a long casual suit paired with an inner black gown.

While the ensemble was clearly a bold fashion statement, it did not land the way she may have hoped.

Source: Legit.ng