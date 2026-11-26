Nathaniel Bassey has built apartments for members of his staff and musicians through a housing scheme called Love Song Apartments

The beneficiaries contributed towards the cost of the properties but received the apartments at highly subsidised rates

The singer expressed excitement about seeing his team members move into their new homes with their families before Christmas

Popular gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey has taken an inspiring step towards improving the lives of his team members after building apartments to help them become homeowners.

The singer shared the development in an Instagram post, where he disclosed that the housing project, named Love Song Apartments, was created for his staff and musicians.

Bassey said he was particularly excited about the prospect of seeing the beneficiaries move into their new homes with their families before Christmas.

Nathaniel Bassey says the housing project, named Love Song Apartments, was created for his staff and musicians. Photos: @nathanielblow/IG.

Source: Instagram

For the gospel minister, the project represents more than providing accommodation. It is also an opportunity to ensure that the people who work with him enjoy the fruits of their collective efforts.

How Nathaniel Bassey helped his team become homeowners

Explaining how the project started, Bassey said he had long wanted to help members of his team own houses.

He provided a family-owned plot of land and contributed financially, while his friend, Peter Chubby of Danville Mall, partnered with him through a joint venture arrangement.

The beneficiaries also made significant financial contributions, although the apartments were offered at heavily subsidised rates.

The singer said construction started gradually, with the team developing the estate in phases.

He also expressed satisfaction with the commitment shown by the musicians, challenging the perception that entertainers are not organised enough to undertake major projects.

The singer said he hoped the first phase would inspire similar projects and that he could share the experience with other creatives in the Christian community.

He also shared a message about leadership, urging people to carry their team members along as they experience success.

See Instagram picture of the house here:

Nathaniel Bassey unveils Hallelujah Challenge House

Legit.ng earlier reported that gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey shared an emotional testimony with fans through his annual worship programme, Hallelujah Challenge.

The singer posted a video showcasing a massive structure he reportedly built from scratch to serve as the venue for the programme.

The revelation touched many fans, with several expressing amazement and gratitude to God for how far he has come. The video sparked emotional reactions, as many described the development as another testimony of God's faithfulness in his life.

Source: Legit.ng