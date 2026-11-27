Abu Dhabi authorities published a list of 23 actions that residents and foreigners cannot carry out in public parks and gardens

The banned actions range from walking pets and lighting fires to picking dates from palm trees and sleeping in public spaces

Anyone who breaks any of the 23 rules risks being referred to the judiciary for legal proceedings

Abu Dhabi has drawn a firm line on behaviour in its public spaces, releasing an official list of 23 actions that are strictly off-limits in parks, gardens and other shared public areas across the emirate.

The rules apply to everyone within Abu Dhabi's borders, including residents and foreign visitors. Authorities made clear that any person found carrying out any of the listed violations will be referred to the judiciary, meaning legal proceedings could follow.

Abu Dhabi lists 23 park rules residents and foreigners must not violate. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/BENOIT TESSIER /Thana Prasongsin

Source: Getty Images

23 things banned in Abu Dhabi parks

The breadth of the list covers everything from environmental damage to everyday habits that many people may not have considered a problem.

According to the Abu Dhabi authorities, the following actions are prohibited in public parks and gardens:

1. Behaving in a way that disturbs other people or violates public peace and morals.

2. Damaging public facilities provided for visitors.

3. Breaking, removing, or moving seats in public parks.

4. Damaging or cutting flowers and plants.

5. Making fires or using gas stoves inside public parks.

6. Playing football or other games in a way that disturbs those nearby.

7. Carrying hunting weapons into public parks and gardens.

8. Climbing park gates, fences or trees.

9. Throwing rubbish in areas not designated for waste disposal.

10. Walking dogs or other pets inside public parks.

11. Riding adult bicycles within the parks.

12. Sleeping or remaining in parks beyond permitted visiting hours.

13. Sitting in areas where visitors are not allowed.

14. Cutting clusters of dates from palm trees.

15. Picking ripe dates from palm trees and selling them in markets.

16. Picking ripe dates to feed animals.

17. Spitting or throwing rubbish on streets and other public places.

18. Sleeping in public squares or on roads.

19. Entering parks and rest houses outside permitted visiting hours.

20. Throwing materials in public squares.

21. Uprooting plants, cutting them, or causing their destruction.

22. Allowing animals to roam freely along streets and roads.

23. Damaging pipes connected to public water networks.

If you break Abu Dhabi's park rules

The Abu Dhabi authorities confirmed that all 23 violations are subject to referral to the judiciary.

This means that those caught engaging in any of the prohibited behaviour face the possibility of formal legal action under the applicable regulations in the emirate.

Abu Dhabi lists things tourists must avoid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Abu Dhabi Police had issued a list of 13 things tourists and expatriates should avoid while visiting or living in the UAE to prevent legal trouble.

The guidelines covered public behaviour, alcohol consumption, photography of restricted areas, carrying large amounts of cash, begging, and purchasing goods from street vendors without valid trading licences.

Source: Legit.ng