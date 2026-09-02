Abu Dhabi's Real Estate Centre runs an interactive rental map built on government-backed data to help renters check price ranges

The tool shows lower, median and upper rent figures for studios, townhouses and villas across different Abu Dhabi communities

Renters can use the map to compare neighbourhoods, budget realistically and assess whether a landlord's asking price is fair

The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC) offers an interactive online tool called the Rental Index that allows residents and prospective tenants to check official estimated rental values across residential areas in the emirate.

The tool is available through the ADREC website. Users can access it by clicking on "Real Estate Market Data" on the homepage, then selecting "Interactive Map." From there, choosing the average rent prices option and selecting a specific area on the map will display three figures for each property type in that location: the lower rent, median rent, and upper rent.

Details of the process of getting homes in Abu Dhabi Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

How the rental index works

Saadiyat Island illustrates how the map functions in practice. For studios in that area, the map shows a lower rent of Dh50,000, a median of Dh65,000, and an upper rent of Dh77,000. These three figures give renters a clearer picture of the price range in a given community before they start viewing properties or speaking to agents.

Gulf News reported that this approach can be more informative than a single average figure because it shows where a particular asking price falls within the local market, whether at the lower, middle, or higher end.

Six ways renters can use the tool

ADREC's map has several practical applications for people looking for a home in Abu Dhabi.

First, it allows renters to assess whether a quoted price is reasonable. If a landlord asks Dh90,000 for a property in an area where the upper rent sits notably lower, the tenant has a factual basis to question that figure.

Second, the official, government-backed data gives tenants a stronger footing when negotiating. Rather than relying solely on listings found online, a renter can reference benchmark figures during price discussions.

Third, the tool helps people compare different communities side by side. For those relocating to Abu Dhabi, comparing rental levels across several neighbourhoods can quickly identify areas that offer good value within a set budget.

Fourth, properties advertised significantly below the typical range for an area may warrant closer inspection. A lower asking price could reflect differences in the property's age, size, condition, or available amenities.

Fifth, those working with a fixed annual housing budget can use the map to determine which areas and property types are realistically within reach before spending time on viewings.

Sixth, the breakdown of lower, median, and upper rents makes it easier to place any individual asking price within the broader context of the local market.

ADREC notes that while the Rental Index draws on government-backed data, it functions as a guide and does not represent a guaranteed valuation for any specific property.

List of public holidays in UAE

Legit.ng earlier reported that the UAE is one of the Arab countries that is known for its vibrant mosaic of tradition, culture, and modernity, which are celebrated in some public holidays.

The rest of the public holidays in the year 2026 in the UAE have been compiled as the people anticipate the approved national honours.

These observances are representations of meaningful moments for people to come together, celebrate the country's identity and values.

Source: Legit.ng