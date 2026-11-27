Hong Kong authorities introduced a regulation banning the unlicensed export of certain powdered items used for infants and young children

The rule targets two specific categories of powdered products consumed by children under 36 months of age

Travellers leaving Hong Kong with these items without the proper licence could fall foul of the law

Hong Kong has drawn a firm line around two categories of powdered products that travellers are not permitted to take out of the territory without a licence.

Under the Import and Export (General)(Amendment) Regulation 2013, which came into force on 1 March 2013, Hong Kong prohibits the unlicensed export of powdered formula intended for infants and young children under the age of 36 months. The two categories covered by the rule are milk powder and soya milk powder.

Hong Kong mentions the items not allowed to be taken out. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Hong Kong: What counts as powdered formula

The regulation defines powdered formula as any substance in powder form that either is or appears to be designed for consumption by a person aged under 36 months and that is or appears to be a milk or milk-like substance intended to satisfy the nutritional requirements of a child in that age group, either wholly or in part.

In practical terms, this means that if a powdered product looks as though it is meant for a baby or toddler and resembles a milk-based substance, it falls under the scope of the restriction, regardless of how it is packaged or labelled.

Why the rule matters for travellers

The regulation is particularly relevant for anyone passing through Hong Kong who may be carrying large quantities of infant formula, whether for personal use or on behalf of others. Because the restriction applies to exports, it is the act of taking the product out of Hong Kong that triggers the rule, not bringing it in.

Travellers who wish to take powdered formula out of the territory are required to hold a valid licence to do so. Those who leave without one risk falling foul of customs enforcement at the point of departure.

Hong Kong Customs publishes details of controlled exports, including powdered formula, on its official website.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Dubai announced the type of foods travellers cannot bring into the Emirates.

Dubai: Items under 18 cannot bring

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Dubai shared its customs duty exemption rules, including the two items travellers under 18 are not allowed to bring into the UAE.

The ban applies regardless of the quantity or whether the items are for personal use. Travellers can also face delays or fines if they fail to declare goods required by UAE customs.

Source: Legit.ng