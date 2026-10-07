Veteran Nollywood actress Ngozi Ezeonu shared an emotional video raising concern about fake medications and baby formula in Nigeria

The actress pointed to hospitals across the country where she said young people are dying from kidney and liver problems

Ezeonu pleaded with both those producing counterfeit products and Nigerian authorities to take urgent action

Veteran Nollywood actress Ngozi Ezeonu has taken to social media to sound a passionate alarm over the spread of counterfeit products in Nigeria, targeting everything from prescription drugs to children's formula.

In a video shared on 6 October 2026, Ezeonu delivered a direct and emotional appeal to Nigerians, expressing deep worry about the number of young people she said she had seen deteriorating in hospitals.

Actress Ngozi Ezeonu warns Nigerians about fake drugs and baby foods. Credit: @ngoziezeonu

Source: Instagram

She linked the rise in kidney and liver complications among youths to substandard or fake medications dispensed at health facilities.

"Somebody will be sick. The person goes to the hospital, the person is given a prescription, the person gets the drugs, takes the medication, but the sickness is not going, still there or probably getting worse," she said in the video.

Ezeonu's Warning to Producers of Fake Goods

Speaking in her own words as a mother, the actress directed her appeal squarely at those responsible for manufacturing and distributing fake products.

She listed a troubling range of items she said had been compromised, including common beverages consumed by children and infant formula.

"The common drinks children take, you have a lot of fake of them. Children's formula fake. I do not understand this whole thing. What is going on?" she said.

Ezeonu also challenged wealthy Nigerians who could afford to travel abroad for medical treatment, asking them to consider the millions who rely solely on local healthcare. She questioned what satisfaction anyone could draw from profiting off goods that were killing unsuspecting consumers.

"What would you gain when people die? When people just go like that because you have to make money?" she asked.

Actress calls on Nigerian authorities to act

Beyond individual producers, Ezeonu also directed a firm message at government regulators and policymakers, insisting that public welfare must take priority over political agendas.

Ngozi Ezeonu raises concern as fake drugs, baby foods reportedly circulate in Nigeria. Credit: @ngoziezeonu

Source: Instagram

She questioned whether the relevant authorities were actively monitoring the quality and safety of consumables available to ordinary Nigerians.

"It's not just politics. We are the ones you are governing. Do you people check the standards of what people eat these days?" she asked.

The actress closed her appeal with a spiritual warning, urging those involved in counterfeiting to reflect on the consequences of their actions beyond the material world.

Watch Ngozi Ezeonu's full appeal on the fake drugs crisis:

Ezeonu slammed over tribute to late Nkechi Nweje

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Ezeonu came under fire following her tribute to late Nollywood actress Nkechi Nweje.

The actress shared a photo of a candle with a condolence message to the late Nweje via her Instagram page.

Many have slammed her for her choice of words and over a revelation she made via her caption.

Source: Legit.ng