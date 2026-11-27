Kanayo Kanayo has penned an emotional tribute to his late colleague, Pete Edochie, describing him as a legend whose influence will endure

The veteran actor praised Pete's commanding voice, screen presence, and remarkable ability to bring fictional characters to life

Kanayo also recalled their bond over the preservation of Igbo culture and traditions, describing the late actor as a custodian of their heritage

Nollywood actor Kanayo Kanayo has paid an emotional tribute to his late colleague, Pete Edochie, celebrating the qualities that made him one of the most respected figures in Nigerian entertainment.

In a heartfelt message, Kanayo described the late screen icon as the voice, the presence, and the legend, adding that his tribute was a final bow to a man whose departure had left a huge void in the entertainment industry.

Kanayo describes Pete Edochie as the voice, the presence, and the legend. Photos: @peteededochie/@kanayokanayo.

Source: Instagram

The actor also struggled to settle on a fitting title for his colleague, listing several traditional appellations, including Ebubedike, Enyi, Ogadagidi and Mmuo.

Kanayo celebrates Pete Edochie's remarkable talent

Reflecting on what made Pete exceptional, Kanayo praised his commanding physical presence and sonorous voice, noting that both qualities made him a compelling actor.

He described Pete as someone who did more than interpret characters. According to him, the late actor inhabited his roles and gave every line rhythm, colour and dramatic intensity.

Kanayo also traced Pete's journey from broadcasting to acting, describing the transition as an artistic evolution that brought another dimension of his creative talent to the screen.

Beyond their professional relationship, Kanayo recalled sharing a strong connection with Pete through their appreciation and defence of Igbo traditions and beliefs.

He described the late actor as a formidable custodian of Igbo cultural heritage who understood the importance of preserving traditions for future generations.

Read Kanayo Kanayo's tribute to Pete Edochie here:

Patience Ozokwo pays tribute to Pete Edochie

Legit.ng reported that veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwo paid tribute to the late legendary actor Pete Edochie, describing him as a cultural guardian whose influence on the Nigerian film industry extended beyond his performances.

Ozokwo recalled how Edochie personally corrected, mentored, and guided fellow actors on set, helping to uphold professionalism and preserve the cultural values reflected in Nollywood productions.

Source: Legit.ng