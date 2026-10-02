The UK government has named specific countries where holding a degree can satisfy English language requirements for visa or immigration applications

The policy covers bachelor's degrees, master's degrees, and doctorates awarded in the UK, as well as degrees from universities in recognised majority-English-speaking countries

A specific list of majority-English-speaking countries is outlined in UK immigration rules, with Canada treated as a notable exception to the degree exemption

The United Kingdom has published a list of countries where holding a university degree can exempt a foreign applicant from taking an English language test as part of immigration requirements.

According to information on the UK government's official immigration rules, an applicant meets the English language requirement if they hold an academic qualification that satisfies the conditions set out under EL 5.2, supported by the required evidence under EL 5.3 or EL 5.

UK names countries where university graduates can meet English requirement. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Peter Byrne - PA Images/Joel Ryan - PA Images

Source: Getty Images

UK's English language requirement

The rules specify two main pathways under EL 5.2. The first covers any bachelor's degree, master's degree, or doctorate awarded by a university or college in the United Kingdom itself.

The second applies to degree-level qualifications taught at a university or college in a recognised majority-English-speaking country, as listed under EL 4.1, with the exception of Canada and the addition of Ireland.

The countries listed under EL 4.1 are:

1. Antigua and Barbuda

2. Australia

3. The Bahamas

4. Barbados

5. Belize

6. The British Overseas Territories

7. Canada 8. Dominica

9. Grenada

10. Guyana

11. Jamaica

12. Malta

13. New Zealand

14. St Kitts and Nevis

15. St Lucia

16. St Vincent and the Grenadines

UK: Why Canada is treated differently

Despite appearing on the EL 4.1 list of majority-English-speaking countries, Canada is explicitly excluded from the degree exemption under EL 5.2. This means that holding a degree from a Canadian university does not automatically satisfy the English language requirement, even though Canada is otherwise recognised as a majority-English-speaking country. Ireland, which does not appear on the EL 4.1 list, is separately included in the degree exemption.

For applicants whose qualifications or educational backgrounds do not fall within these categories, the standard route remains sitting an approved English language test.

The rules make clear that the exemption applies specifically to degree-level qualifications taught at institutions in the named countries, meaning lower-level qualifications from those same countries would not qualify under this provision.

UK lists rights of adult visa holders

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government had outlined two activities foreigners granted temporary permission under the Adult Dependent Relative visa can engage in while in Britain.

Visa holders are permitted to work, including through self-employment and voluntary work, and can also study, subject to the Academic Technology Approval Scheme (ATAS) condition where applicable.

Source: Legit.ng