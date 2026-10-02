UK Lists 16 Countries Where a University Degree Can Meet English Language Requirements
- The UK government has named specific countries where holding a degree can satisfy English language requirements for visa or immigration applications
- The policy covers bachelor's degrees, master's degrees, and doctorates awarded in the UK, as well as degrees from universities in recognised majority-English-speaking countries
- A specific list of majority-English-speaking countries is outlined in UK immigration rules, with Canada treated as a notable exception to the degree exemption
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The United Kingdom has published a list of countries where holding a university degree can exempt a foreign applicant from taking an English language test as part of immigration requirements.
According to information on the UK government's official immigration rules, an applicant meets the English language requirement if they hold an academic qualification that satisfies the conditions set out under EL 5.2, supported by the required evidence under EL 5.3 or EL 5.
UK's English language requirement
The rules specify two main pathways under EL 5.2. The first covers any bachelor's degree, master's degree, or doctorate awarded by a university or college in the United Kingdom itself.
UK names 19 countries whose citizens are exempt from taking English test when applying for student visa
The second applies to degree-level qualifications taught at a university or college in a recognised majority-English-speaking country, as listed under EL 4.1, with the exception of Canada and the addition of Ireland.
The countries listed under EL 4.1 are:
1. Antigua and Barbuda
2. Australia
3. The Bahamas
4. Barbados
5. Belize
6. The British Overseas Territories
7. Canada 8. Dominica
9. Grenada
10. Guyana
11. Jamaica
12. Malta
13. New Zealand
14. St Kitts and Nevis
15. St Lucia
16. St Vincent and the Grenadines
UK: Why Canada is treated differently
Despite appearing on the EL 4.1 list of majority-English-speaking countries, Canada is explicitly excluded from the degree exemption under EL 5.2. This means that holding a degree from a Canadian university does not automatically satisfy the English language requirement, even though Canada is otherwise recognised as a majority-English-speaking country. Ireland, which does not appear on the EL 4.1 list, is separately included in the degree exemption.
For applicants whose qualifications or educational backgrounds do not fall within these categories, the standard route remains sitting an approved English language test.
The rules make clear that the exemption applies specifically to degree-level qualifications taught at institutions in the named countries, meaning lower-level qualifications from those same countries would not qualify under this provision.
UK lists rights of adult visa holders
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government had outlined two activities foreigners granted temporary permission under the Adult Dependent Relative visa can engage in while in Britain.
Visa holders are permitted to work, including through self-employment and voluntary work, and can also study, subject to the Academic Technology Approval Scheme (ATAS) condition where applicable.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng