Enioluwa Adeoluwa received the Junior Chamber International Cultural Achievement Award for his work with Ennis Book Club

The social media influencer dedicated the honour to every member, volunteer, and partner who brought his literacy vision to life

The recognition comes after Enioluwa faced public backlash over controversial remarks about Nigerian youths

Social media personality and literacy advocate Enioluwa Adeoluwa has bagged the Junior Chamber International (JCI) Cultural Achievement Award under its Outstanding Young Persons of the Year 2026 category, crediting his non-profit initiative, Ennis Book Club, for the recognition.

Sharing the news in an Instagram video posted on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, Enioluwa appeared visibly moved as he held up a golden trophy, speaking directly to the camera.

Enioluwa Adeoluwa shares a video of his award acceptance speech. Credit: enioluwaadeoluwa

Source: Instagram

"I am incredibly honoured and deeply grateful to Junior Chamber International for this Cultural Achievement Award of Outstanding Young Persons of the Year 2026," he said.

Enioluwa described Ennis Book Club as a passion project that outgrew its humble origins. What started as a personal love for reading has since expanded into a structured programme that organises literacy competitions, distributes books, provides school fees support for students, and builds community spaces where young people can learn and connect.

Reflecting on the driving philosophy behind the initiative, he said: "

One thing this journey has taught me is that talent is everywhere but opportunity is not. And where opportunity is absent, we must do everything we can to create it."

He dedicated the award to everyone connected to the club, saying his biggest hopes lie in ensuring that a child's background never becomes the ceiling for their ambitions.

The recognition carries additional weight given the controversy Enioluwa faced earlier this month. The influencer had issued a public apology after drawing widespread criticism for remarks perceived as dismissive of Nigerian youths, a moment that sparked significant debate online about his understanding of the socioeconomic pressures facing young Nigerians.

The JCI award, now in his hands, appears to have reframed the conversation, shifting focus back to his tangible contributions to youth development through literacy and community building.

Congratulatory messages pour in for Enioluwa Adeoluwa. Credit: enioluwaofficial

Source: Instagram

"My hope is that we can continue to build a society where a child's circumstances never determine the limit to their dreams," Enioluwa said in closing.

Watch Enioluwa's acceptance message on Instagram below:

Enioluwa laughs at Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Enioluwa made fun of Iyabo Ojo at the airport as she was searching for her luggage.

A video captured how Iyabo Ojo reacted while searching for her bags at the airport as she travelled to Tanzania.

She was clearly confused while searching and trying to create a means of identifying her luggage. Fans shared their take on how Enioluwa reacted to the way the actress was acting as they travelled together.

Source: Legit.ng