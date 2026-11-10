New Zealand updated the names of two transport sector occupations that can qualify foreign workers for permanent residence

The two jobs fall under the country's Transport Work to Residence Visa pathway for eligible foreign nationals

Applicants must have a role with an accredited employer and at least 24 months of work experience in an approved transport occupation

New Zealand has revised the names of two transport occupations that make foreign workers eligible to apply for permanent residence in the country.

The update affects the Transport Work to Residence Visa pathway, a route through which qualified foreigners employed in approved transport roles can secure permission to live in New Zealand indefinitely.

New Zealand updates 2 transport sector jobs eligible for foreigners seeking permanent residence. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/i_frontier/Hagen Hopkins

Source: Getty Images

New Zealand permanent residence

According to New Zealand Immigration, workers applying through this pathway must hold a job or a confirmed job offer from an accredited employer. They must also have been employed in one of the approved transport occupations within the country for a minimum of 24 months before applying.

New Zealand's 2 transport jobs

The two transport occupations now recognised under the Work to Residence pathway are:

1. Ship's Master

2. Deck Hand

The government's decision to update the names of these roles signals ongoing adjustments to how the country classifies and manages skilled migration within the transport sector.

Foreign nationals currently working in either of these roles, or those considering employment opportunities in New Zealand's maritime industry, may wish to review their eligibility against the updated occupational titles to determine whether the permanent residence pathway is accessible to them.

New Zealand: 9 care jobs leading to residency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that New Zealand had identified nine jobs in the care sector that could help foreign workers secure permanent residence.

Under the pathway, applicants must have completed at least 24 months of full-time work in one of the approved occupations within the 30 months before applying. They must also have earned no less than the required care workforce wage throughout the qualifying period.

Source: Legit.ng