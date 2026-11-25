FCCPC and NMDPRA are monitoring petrol prices to promote transparency and protect motorists from exploitative practices

Regulators have shut down stations for under-dispensing, while advising motorists to check pump meters and keep receipts

New laboratory partnerships aim to improve fuel testing as consumers are urged to report quality and safety concerns

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

As Nigerians grapple with fluctuating petrol prices and rising transportation costs, concerns over service standards at filling stations have become increasingly important, particularly as motorists seek better value for their money.

Beyond comparing pump prices, consumers must pay attention to fuel measurement, product quality, pricing transparency and safety standards to protect themselves from unfair practices.

FCCPC talks tough and alerts Nigerians to underdispensing at fuel pumps. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

Nigeria’s petroleum industry regulators have intensified surveillance and enforcement activities to ensure marketers comply with established operational standards and safeguard consumers’ interests.

Regulators intensify fuel price monitoring

On November 10, 2026, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) reported that petrol prices ranged between N1,325 and N1,370 per litre in Lagos, while motorists in Abuja paid between N1,405 and N1,420 per litre.

The commission disclosed that it was working alongside the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to monitor wholesale and retail petroleum prices.

The collaboration aims to encourage pricing transparency, promote fair competition and protect consumers against exploitative commercial practices.

Although petrol prices may vary across locations and retail outlets, consumers should ensure that the displayed pump price corresponds with the amount charged.

How motorists lose money at pumps

One of the major concerns in Nigeria’s petroleum retail market is under-dispensing, a practice in which customers receive less fuel than the quantity they pay for.

The practice can significantly increase motorists’ expenses, particularly for commercial drivers and businesses that depend heavily on petroleum products.

In October 2026, the NMDPRA sealed MRS Filling Station on Azikiwe Road and Stageoil Filling Station on Aba Road in Port Harcourt over under-dispensing.

The regulator also identified an outlet dispensing more than the required quantity and directed its operator to recalibrate the affected pump before resuming sales.

Motorists are advised to ensure that dispensing meters are reset to zero before attendants begin selling fuel, monitor the displayed figures and request receipts after purchases.

Regulators move against substandard fuel

Fuel quality remains another critical concern for vehicle owners, as contaminated or substandard petroleum products can affect engine performance, damage vehicle components and result in expensive repairs.

In October 2026, the NMDPRA signed an agreement with Bureau Veritas and Ace Energy and Power Solutions Limited to strengthen petroleum product testing and surveillance.

The initiative also involves digitising nine of the regulator’s laboratories to improve testing capabilities and regulatory oversight.

The programme covers petrol, diesel and kerosene, with laboratory assessments focusing on specifications such as octane rating, flash point and viscosity.

The initiative is expected to strengthen quality assurance across Nigeria’s downstream petroleum industry, PetroleumPriceNG reports.

Safety standards and consumer rights

Filling stations are required to maintain safe operating environments, properly functioning dispensing equipment and trained personnel who comply with established safety procedures.

Consumers should also pay attention to the general condition of retail outlets and report suspected irregularities.

Motorists who experience under-dispensing, questionable fuel quality or unfair commercial practices can lodge complaints with the NMDPRA or FCCPC.

FCCPC asks filling stations to slash petrol prices amid under-dispensing at pumps. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: UGC

Keeping purchase receipts and documenting relevant transaction details can help regulators investigate complaints.

Ultimately, as competition among petroleum marketers continues to influence pump prices, Nigerians must look beyond cheaper petrol and prioritise accurate measurement, product quality and reliable service to ensure every naira spent delivers its intended value.

How to report fraudulent petrol attendants

Legit.ng also reported that Nigerian motorists have been advised to exercise greater caution when purchasing petrol at filling stations amid concerns over fraudulent practices that could leave customers paying more for less fuel.

Dishonest pump attendants may exploit unsuspecting motorists through meter manipulation, deliberate distractions, incorrect transaction entries and other deceptive practices.

Source: Legit.ng