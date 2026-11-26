The UK government has published guidance listing categories of products that are prohibited or restricted from being imported into the country

Cat and dog fur products, bushmeat, ivory, and goods made from endangered wildlife species are among the regulated categories named in the guidance

The ban on cat and dog fur imports has been in place since the end of the Brexit transition period and carries no exceptions or derogations

The United Kingdom government has published official guidance listing the categories of products and businesses that are banned from importing goods into the country, covering everything from animal fur to protected wildlife products.

The guidance, which falls under the UK's prohibited and restricted imports framework, identifies several regulated categories that businesses and individuals must be aware of before attempting to bring goods across UK borders.

The UK bans a product with its business. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What the UK has banned from import

Among the most notable restrictions is a comprehensive ban on cat and dog fur, along with any products that contain such fur. This prohibition covers clothing, accessories, and any other items manufactured using fur sourced from cats or dogs.

The ban was formalised through Notice to Importers 2936, issued on 31 December 2020 by the Import Controls Policy and Licensing Team within the Department for International Trade. The notice confirmed that Regulation (EC) 1523/2007, which prohibits the import, export, and placing on the market of cat and dog fur, was retained as part of domestic UK legislation following the end of the Brexit transition period.

Crucially, the regulation applies across the whole of the United Kingdom, with no derogations or exceptions permitted under any circumstances.

Beyond cat and dog fur, the guidance also covers bushmeat, ivory, and products derived from endangered wildlife species, all of which fall under regulated import categories that businesses must comply with.

UK: Other restricted import categories

The prohibition on cat and dog fur operates through two parallel legal mechanisms. In Northern Ireland, the original EU regulation applies directly by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 and the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland. In the rest of Great Britain, the retained domestic version of the same regulation achieves the same effect.

The combined result is a uniform, UK-wide ban with no room for exceptions, meaning any business or individual found importing products containing cat or dog fur faces legal consequences regardless of which part of the United Kingdom the goods enter.

Read the full UK government guidance on prohibited and restricted Great Britain imports.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UK announced the amount of cash travellers must declare when entering or leaving the country.

Estonia: Items forbidden to carry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Estonia announced the items travellers are forbidden from bringing into the country, including weapons, narcotic drugs and radioactive materials.

Even carrying a banned item unknowingly could lead to a fine or seizure at the border, so travellers are urged to check the rules before departure.

Source: Legit.ng