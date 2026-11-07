The UK Home Office published new settlement rules on November 2, 2026, setting out different timelines for migrants seeking permanent residence

Refugees who arrived through Home Office-approved routes will be able to settle after 5 years, while others face a 20-year wait

Migrants who arrived by small boat or other clandestine means will face an extra 10-year penalty on top of the standard waiting period

The UK Home Secretary announced new immigration settlement rules on November 2, 2026, setting out how and when migrants can earn the right to live permanently in the country, with timelines varying significantly depending on how a person entered the UK.

Under the new policy, settlement is to be earned through contribution and good character rather than granted automatically after a fixed period of residence.

UK reveals the migrants who must wait 20 years to qualify for permanent residence. Photo credit: Dirk Von Mallinckrodt, Peter Nicholls

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for UK settlement after 20 years?

The 20-year settlement route applies to migrants who do not qualify under the faster refugee track. This group includes those who entered the UK through means that are not covered by Home Office-approved safe and legal routes.

However, the government has built in an incentive for integration: migrants in this category who work or study in the UK can have their waiting period reduced to 10 years.

Refugees who arrived through controlled, government-sanctioned routes face the shortest wait, with settlement available after just five years.

UK settlement: Small boat arrivals face the longest wait

Anyone who crossed into the UK by small boat or through any other clandestine method will face an additional 10-year penalty on top of their standard waiting period.

In practice, this means such individuals could wait as long as 30 years before becoming eligible for permanent settlement.

The policy is designed to encourage the use of safe and legal routes while discouraging irregular crossings, particularly via the English Channel.

The Home Office said the new framework sets out settlement rights for all refugees and brings greater structure to a system that previously lacked clear long-term pathways for certain migrant groups.

Foreigners eligible for UK permanent residence after 3 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK named the foreigners who can qualify for permanent residence after three years under the new settlement rules.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced the changes before Parliament on November 2, 2026, describing settled status as one of the most significant privileges the country can extend to a migrant, given that it grants unlimited access to the labour market, the NHS, and the welfare system.

Under the new earned settlement model, the highest earners will be eligible to apply for permanent residence after just three years, rather than the standard five.

Source: Legit.ng