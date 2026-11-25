The UK government published the daily Recruitment and Retention Payment rates for Army Medical Officers in its 2026 report

The figures cover three ranks of Army Medical Officers, from Lieutenant Colonel down to Brigadier, with varying pay bands

The published rates reveal a notable gap between the highest and lowest daily payments across the different officer ranks

The United Kingdom government has released the daily Recruitment and Retention Payment (RRP) rates for its Army Medical Officers, offering a rare look at how much military doctors earn beyond their base salaries.

The figures appear in the Armed Forces Pay Review Body's 55th Report for 2026, published by the UK government. The document sets out RRP rates under the category of Flying Mission Support, specifically covering medical officers serving in the British Army across three senior ranks.

UK announces the daily income of its high ranking military officers. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Daily rates for UK Army Medical Officers

According to the published table, Lieutenant Colonels receive between £48.53 (N86,585) and £55.48 (N98,984.92) per day under the scheme, making them the highest-paid rank within this particular payment structure.

Colonels fall into the next bracket, with daily rates ranging from £28.56 (N51,056.97) to £42.48 (N75,975.61).

Brigadiers receive a flat daily rate of £17.33 (N30,994.76), the lowest among the three ranks listed.

The RRP is a supplementary payment designed to aid recruitment and retention in specialist military roles, and is paid on top of standard service pay. For Army Medical Officers, it reflects the additional demands and specialist skills required of doctors serving within the armed forces.

UK: What the figures mean in practice

Across a standard 30-day month, a Lieutenant Colonel at the top of the pay band would receive an additional £1,664.40 (N2,979,400.83) from RRP alone, while a Brigadier would add £519.90 (N930,659.99) to their monthly earnings through the same scheme. When factored into annual earnings alongside base pay, the figures point to substantial total compensation packages for senior Army Medical Officers.

The publication of these rates forms part of the UK's broader commitment to pay transparency within the armed forces, with the Armed Forces Pay Review Body providing independent recommendations to the government each year on military remuneration.

Read the full AFPRB 55th Report 2026 for a complete breakdown of pay rates across all military ranks and specialisations.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the Irish military announced the weekly salaries of its Corporal, Sergeant, and other top-ranking officers.

UK: Salaries of infantry soldiers, officers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK announced the salaries for infantry soldiers and officers, including the three enlisted roles and their responsibilities.

Paratroopers face one of the toughest assignments, training to jump into hostile territory and complete missions on the ground. How much more do officers earn for leading soldiers in demanding combat settings?

Source: Legit.ng