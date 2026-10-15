The British Army published salary figures for infantry soldiers, with starting pay from £27,282 per year across all enlisted infantry roles

Three distinct infantry soldier roles were listed, each carrying different responsibilities from frontline combat to specialist paratrooper deployments

Infantry Officers, who command the Army's combat capability in the toughest settings, earn between £35,925 and £42,948 per year

The British Army has published official salary figures for infantry soldiers across its enlisted and officer ranks, revealing how much the country pays the men and women who form the backbone of its ground combat force.

According to figures on the British Army's official recruitment website, infantry soldiers at the enlisted level start on a salary of £27,282 per year.

British Army posts salary details for infantry roles. Photo credit: Peter Dazeley/ Getty Images, Reuters.

Source: UGC

This base figure applies across three distinct infantry roles: the Infantry Soldier, the Infantry Guardsman, and the Infantry Paratrooper.

What Infantry Soldiers Do

Infantry Soldiers are described as among the most active personnel in the British Army, taking on operations, peacekeeping missions, and frontline deployments. The role is noted for its variety and demanding nature.

Infantry Guardsmen serve at the heart of the Army's combat capability, handling frontline operations, specialist infantry skills, and global deployments.

The position is described as offering opportunities that few soldiers in other roles ever experience.

Infantry Paratroopers carry perhaps the most physically demanding assignment of the three, requiring soldiers to parachute into hostile territory and complete their objectives on the ground.

The role demands a high level of fitness, mental resilience, and specialist training.

Infantry Officer Salaries

For those who rise to commissioned rank, the pay structure changes significantly. Infantry Officers earn between £35,925 and £42,948 per year, reflecting the added responsibility of commanding soldiers in what the Army describes as the toughest and most demanding settings.

Infantry Officers are characterised as dynamic and charismatic leaders who hold the privilege of commanding the Army's most critical combat capability.

The salary gap between enlisted infantry soldiers and officers mirrors the broader structure seen across the British Army, where officer roles consistently attract higher pay in recognition of leadership responsibilities.

UK mentions long-term visa route for foreign graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government posted a publication about different visa applications and their duration for applicants.

Graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.

Source: Legit.ng