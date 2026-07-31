Irish Military Publishes Weekly Salaries of Corporal, Sergeant and Other Top Officials
- The Irish military released the current weekly pay rates for both the Army Reserve and Naval Service Reserve across all ranks
- Reserve Defence Forces members serve mostly on a voluntary, unpaid basis but receive pay during training courses and annual camp
- Naval Service Reserve non-commissioned ranks also qualify for a daily Patrol Duty Allowance when serving at sea
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The Irish military has published the weekly pay rates for members of the Reserve Defence Forces, covering all ranks within both the Army Reserve and the Naval Service Reserve.
Service in the Reserve Defence Forces is largely voluntary and unpaid. Members only receive payment when they attend training courses or annual camp, with the duration of those commitments typically ranging from 7 to 14 days.
UK military members' weekly salary by rank
According to the official Defence Forces website, the pay structure spans a wide range, reflecting seniority and specialisation. At the entry level, an Army Reserve Recruit or Naval Service Reserve Recruit earns €504.35 per week. A Private 2 Star or Ordinary Seaman receives €599.18, rising to €617.54 at Private 3 Star or Able Seaman level.
Moving up the non-commissioned ranks, a Corporal or Leading Seaman takes home €739.78 weekly, while a Sergeant or Petty Officer earns €796.20. Senior non-commissioned roles attract higher figures, with a Company Sergeant or Chief Petty Officer on €923.01, and a Sergeant Major at the top of that bracket on €1,021.60.
Among officer ranks, a 2nd Lieutenant or Ensign earns €997.85 per week, as does a Lieutenant or Sub Lieutenant. A Captain in the Army Reserve earns €1,020.88, while specialist roles carry a premium. A Captain (Engineering) receives €1,223.47, and a Captain (Medical) commands the highest captain-level pay at €1,448.47.
At the senior officer level, a Commandant or Lieutenant Commander earns €1,289.64 weekly, with engineering and medical commandants earning €1,462.43 and €1,722.94 respectively. A Lieutenant Colonel or Naval Commander receives €1,564.75.
UK military members receive additional allowance
Beyond the standard weekly rates, non-commissioned members of the Naval Service Reserve who serve at sea qualify for a Patrol Duty Allowance of €61.06 per day. Officers in the same circumstances receive €64.67 per day at sea, providing an additional income stream on top of the base weekly pay.
US military publishes salaries of officials
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the monthly salary of military personnel in the United States of America has been disclosed to the general public.
Information made available on the US military website shows the monthly salary of its personnel by rank and years of service.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng