The Irish military released the current weekly pay rates for both the Army Reserve and Naval Service Reserve across all ranks

Reserve Defence Forces members serve mostly on a voluntary, unpaid basis but receive pay during training courses and annual camp

Naval Service Reserve non-commissioned ranks also qualify for a daily Patrol Duty Allowance when serving at sea

The Irish military has published the weekly pay rates for members of the Reserve Defence Forces, covering all ranks within both the Army Reserve and the Naval Service Reserve.

Service in the Reserve Defence Forces is largely voluntary and unpaid. Members only receive payment when they attend training courses or annual camp, with the duration of those commitments typically ranging from 7 to 14 days.

The Irish military publishes salaries of its armed forces by ranks. Photo credit: Stephen Barnes

Source: UGC

UK military members' weekly salary by rank

According to the official Defence Forces website, the pay structure spans a wide range, reflecting seniority and specialisation. At the entry level, an Army Reserve Recruit or Naval Service Reserve Recruit earns €504.35 per week. A Private 2 Star or Ordinary Seaman receives €599.18, rising to €617.54 at Private 3 Star or Able Seaman level.

Moving up the non-commissioned ranks, a Corporal or Leading Seaman takes home €739.78 weekly, while a Sergeant or Petty Officer earns €796.20. Senior non-commissioned roles attract higher figures, with a Company Sergeant or Chief Petty Officer on €923.01, and a Sergeant Major at the top of that bracket on €1,021.60.

Among officer ranks, a 2nd Lieutenant or Ensign earns €997.85 per week, as does a Lieutenant or Sub Lieutenant. A Captain in the Army Reserve earns €1,020.88, while specialist roles carry a premium. A Captain (Engineering) receives €1,223.47, and a Captain (Medical) commands the highest captain-level pay at €1,448.47.

At the senior officer level, a Commandant or Lieutenant Commander earns €1,289.64 weekly, with engineering and medical commandants earning €1,462.43 and €1,722.94 respectively. A Lieutenant Colonel or Naval Commander receives €1,564.75.

UK military members receive additional allowance

Beyond the standard weekly rates, non-commissioned members of the Naval Service Reserve who serve at sea qualify for a Patrol Duty Allowance of €61.06 per day. Officers in the same circumstances receive €64.67 per day at sea, providing an additional income stream on top of the base weekly pay.

US military publishes salaries of officials

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the monthly salary of military personnel in the United States of America has been disclosed to the general public.

Information made available on the US military website shows the monthly salary of its personnel by rank and years of service.

Source: Legit.ng