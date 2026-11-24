The Confederation of African Football published a statement after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled on the 2025 AFCON final dispute between Senegal and Morocco

CAS overturned a CAF Appeal Board decision that had stripped Senegal of the Africa Cup of Nations title following an appeal by Morocco's football federation

CAF said it would take all necessary measures to implement the ruling by the court with President Patrice Motsepe promising to respect it

The Confederation o African Football (CAF) has responded to a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling that overturned an earlier decision stripping Senegal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title.

CAS nullified the judgement of the CAF Appeal Board, which had stripped the Teranga Lions of the continental title after Morocco's football federation, the FRMF, filed an appeal.

CAS confirms Senegal as AFCON 2025 champion. Photo by Oussama Laribou.

Source: Getty Images

The ruling reinstated Senegal as the rightful winner of the tournament, following their 1-0 victory over the Atlas Lions of Morocco on January 18, 2026.

CAF reacts to CAS ruling

In a short official statement, CAF acknowledged the court's decision and pledged to act on it.

“Senegal has therefore been declared by CAS as the Winner of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025,” the statement read.

“CAF respects the CAS Award and will take all the necessary measures to implement it.”

The trophy, medals, and prize money had not been withdrawn from the Senegalese players since the dispute arose. As a result of the CAS ruling, all three will remain with the team.

The case had drawn significant attention across the continent after the CAF Appeal Board ruled in favour of Morocco's challenge and reversed the original result, before CAS stepped in to restore Senegal's title.

CAF President speaks on CAS verdict

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF President Patrice Motsepe spoke on the CAS verdict on the disputed AFCON 2025 final between Morocco and Senegal.

The South African football administrator had earlier confirmed that CAF will respect whatever outcome the court sitting in Switzerland decides.

Source: Legit.ng